Citizen Revolt: Week of July 1 

click to enlarge

What's Your Community?

You probably know what gerrymandering is, and maybe you figure it's a done deal. Even if it might be, there's a chance this year for citizens to make their voices heard. Do you want your congressional representative to—you know—represent you? If you do, you may want to tell the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission what you think. You voted for the commission after a hard-fought initiative from 2018. The commission wants to know what your "community of interest" is. In other words, do the people in St. George feel the same way as those in Logan? You can send them your comments to irccomments@utah.gov. If you want to know more about communities of interest and maybe even try your hand at making a district map, join the League of Women Voters and Common Cause at DistrictR Deep Dive Community Mapping Training focusing on just that. DistrictR is a free mapmaking concentrating on communities of interest. Virtual, Thursday, July 1, 3 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3gTKxA7

Plastic Everywhere

This month just happens to be Plastic Free July, and it's not about free plastic items. Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental problems facing the world, and even though it's most visible in Asian and African nations, the United States is contributing to the waste in significant and unnecessary ways. Recycling doesn't seem to work, and the United Nations has even tried to pass a global treaty to address plastic trash. The convenience of plastic has led to the throw-away world we live in, but it's a choice that you can avoid. Check out the Facebook page daily to find out what actions you can take and ask questions on Earth Action. Virtual, Thursday, July 1-Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3gSWxBY

Fix Our Problems

Now that we're coming out of COVID, maybe, just maybe, we can start to fix all those problems that have been cropping up over the year. At Seven Ways to Change the World—How to Fix the Most Pressing Problems We Face, former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown will offer solutions to the challenges we face this year. Brown, the U.N. Special Envoy for Global Education, will discuss his new book. "When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe in 2020, it created an unprecedented impact, greater than the aftermath of 9/11 or the global financial crisis. But out of such disruption can come a new way of thinking," he says. What to tackle? Global health; climate change and environmental damage; nuclear proliferation; global financial instability; the humanitarian crisis and global poverty; the barriers to education and opportunity; and global inequality and its biggest manifestation, global tax havens. Virtual, Tuesday, July 6, 1 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3gVxu1p