Citizen Revolt: Week of January 6 

Vigil For Democracy

It's been one year since a violent and angry mob attacked the nation's Capitol. We are still grappling with the repercussions of that day, when The Big Lie motivated MAGA supporters in a bloody, but failed, attempt to overthrow the election. Five people died in the onslaught, but the cost to our institutions was immeasurable. The country relies on free and fair elections, and the willingness of citizens to accept a peaceful transition of power. The Jan. 6 Vigil for Democracy is a small reminder that democracy still exists and is worth the peaceful fight. "Mounting evidence shows that some elected leaders aided in the planning of this attack," organizers say. "The same faction that attacked our country on Jan. 6 has been hard at work restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair districts and preventing accountable and balanced branches of government, while quietly preparing for future attempts to sabotage fair elections and our democracy." Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building, 125 S. State, Thursday, Jan. 6, 6-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/32BPrO1

March For MLK

As the country prepares to acknowledge the life and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr., you can join the MLK Celebration: Rally and March in Sugar House for the first of many celebrations. Utah was one of the last states to recognize the civil rights hero, officially designating a date in his name in 2000. King was gunned down outside a hotel in Tennessee in 1968 and is now remembered with both a federal and state holiday. Westminster College, Richer Commons, 1840 S. 1300 East, Thursday, Jan. 13, 4-5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3FLeNHF

Utah's New Gerrymander

Let's hear from the experts rather than the legislators who had a stake in drawing political lines to favor themselves. Leah Murray, professor of political science and philosophy at Weber State University, will look back on Utah's redistricting efforts as well as the national movements toward independent commissions to see how they fared. At What About That Redistricting?, she will explain what it means to Utahns going forward and how it will affect elections in a red state that is becoming more and more diverse. Virtual, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3sNsylp

Comment on Energy Policy

We'll bet you didn't know that Utah has a real "energy policy," or you may have thought it was all about coal, oil and gas. This is your chance to make your voice heard as our climate warms and we face the disastrous effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. "Energy impacts Utah's quality of life in many ways," notes the One Utah Roadmap. "Affordable energy helps maintain a lower cost of living, allowing Utah's residents and businesses to have more flexibility in their budgets for spending, investing and saving." You can take part in Updating the State Energy Plan for a future in which pollution is not a priority. Online, ends Monday, Jan. 31, free. https://bit.ly/3qW3IgP