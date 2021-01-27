Citizen Revolt: Week of January 28 

click to enlarge

Utah's Mexican Past

Utah's history is not all LDS pioneers. Before statehood, Utah was actually a Mexican territory. So much for nice neighbors: In 1846, the United States declared war on Mexico and two years later took possession of northern Mexico including Utah, and that ended any claims Mexico had on Utah. But even today, Mexico and its culture have had made a deep impression on the state. At Thrive 125: When Utah was Mexico, panelists and poets "will tackle the history of Utah before statehood, when it was Mexican territory, focusing on the significance of this history and what it means to Utah today." Armando Solórzano, one of the most prominent Latino thinkers and activists in the state, will speak about the history of immigration in the state and the Dignity March. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 28, 4:30 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3sJUgNF

Police and the People

Whether you call it defunding or reforming the police, now is the time to dig into the culture and rationale of police work in the United States. Police Misconduct & Qualified Immunity: Reimagining "We the People" is an all-day national conference meant to shine light on the difficult issue that pits safety and humanity. "This conference provides a timely, relevant and much-needed discussion on the disproportionate use of force by police in interactions with black people and the disparate treatment of black protestors in the United States," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2LZtuQx

Why Poverty?

Poverty is not a single-pronged issue. There are "hidden rules" of different socioeconomic classes and major gaps between them. At Ally Bridges Out of Poverty Training, you will learn the language and how to recognize community and workplace practices, ideas and beliefs that create barriers for people experiencing situational and generational poverty. "You will be given tools to better understand those who are experiencing poverty, identify and implement practices that can reduce barriers for upward mobility, and help you become more effective in offering support to others," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m., register 24 hours in advance. http://bit.ly/3p7SRxW

Abuse of Athletes

Abuse is not only a legal issue—it has personal and financial implications, too. In this all-day conference, the S.J. Quinney College of Law will be examining assaults on athletes, including hearing the voices of the survivors. At Armies of Enablers: Deconstructing sexual abuse of athletes and bystanders who perpetuated a culture of turning a blind eye "represent a broad spectrum of expertise and experience who we are confident can shed important light on the many aspects of this issue and suggest ways to proactively address what has become an epidemic." Virtual, Friday, Jan. 29, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m., free. http://conta.cc/3iDewMf