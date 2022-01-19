Citizen Revolt: Week of January 20 

click to enlarge

No Food Tax

Utah's legislatively compliant governor doesn't want to eliminate the food tax, but instead prefers giving low- and middle-income people a tax credit. It's interesting to see how politicians twist themselves in knots to justify the tax. Some say it costs the wealthy more or that low-income folks with benefits don't pay taxes anyway. But let's just be real—it's all about the money. If you believe the people should be able to afford food without jumping through hoops, send a clear message. Crossroads Urban Center is organizing a virtual rally with pictures of people holding a paper plate showing their support for eliminating the sales tax on food. You can Ask Legislators to Eliminate the Sales Tax on Food! by submitting your photo online at

https://bit.ly/3tAuNsP to be part of a mass photo album launching on Jan. 20, by posting your photos on social media, or by sending them to the governor and lawmakers yourself. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3Kc6JSP

Help Women—Period!

Men don't really like to think too hard about "female stuff," like what being pregnant is about and what that menstruation thing means. But they should. The Period Project is a forum to discuss the economic implications of ignoring the problem. "Working to end period poverty in our lifetime, The Utah Period Project's goal is to increase the ability of women, girls and all who menstruate to live life fully, without interruption in necessary activities like school and work—by increasing access to free and safe period products." In fact, Utah was briefly the 13th state to abolish what's called the "tampon tax," but it was quickly restored after getting caught in the crossfire of the Legislature's unpopular tax reform package in 2020. Hybrid/Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, Wednesday, Jan. 26, noon, free.

https://bit.ly/34FraqT

Let's Talk CRT

Remember Robin DiAngelo's book White Fragility? In it, she explained how all white people are socialized into racism. The debate goes on as she challenges the belief that racism is a simple matter of good people versus bad. Now, take a deep dive into DiAngelo's bestselling book at the Dean's Book Review of Nice Racism: How progressive white people perpetuate racial harm. The bestseller explores how a culture of niceness inadvertently promotes racism. You can be well-intentioned and still promote racism. "Nice Racism is an essential work for any white person who recognizes the existence of systemic racism and white supremacy and wants to take steps to align their values with their actual practice," say organizers from the S.J. Quinney College of Law. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/3qrXCFK