 Citizen Revolt: Week of February 4
February 03, 2021 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of February 4 

What About the Electoral College?, The Black Church, Feed the Homeless, Native American Tales

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

What About the Electoral College?
The past two elections have given rise to questions and concerns about that inscrutable Electoral College. Five of our presidents won election without winning the popular vote, and the jury is out on whether that was a good thing. The Founders could not have imagined a world tied together by technology and where you could cross the country in a few hours. Learn about The Electoral College: Past, Present and Future. "More than 159 million Americans voted for president in 2020. However, those votes didn't select who the next President of the United States would be—at least not directly," says the Hinckley Institute of Politics. Instead, 538 mostly unknown electors made that important decision. Join the panel discussion. Virtual, Monday, Feb. 8, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/36oKRRR

The Black Church
PBS will screen the upcoming documentary The Black Church and conduct a panel discussion with pastors and Black cultural leaders in Utah. Don't miss The Black Church Virtual Screening and Panel discussion about the influence of the church, its challenges and future. "Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes viewers on a journey through the rich and complex history of the Black church to reveal its profound impact on our nation's culture and history. Explore the untold story of this uniquely American institution and its lasting influence on nearly every chapter of the African American story," organizers say. Virtual, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. RSVP: http://bit.ly/39mQUrV

Feed the Homeless
No matter how we try, our politicians have been unable to crack the nut that is homelessness. "As of January 2019, Utah had an estimated 2,798 experiencing homelessness on any given day," according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But you can help. On the first Saturday of each month, volunteers bring food donations, help box up meals or help deliver the meals to those in need at Dinners of Hope. Do what you can. John's Place, 133 E. 4800 South, Murray, Saturday, Feb. 6, 3-6 p.m., free/wear masks. https://fb.me/e/YC72RhWs

Native American Tales
One of the best ways to understand a culture is through the stories they tell. For Native Americans, legends and storytelling are deeply imbedded in their traditions as they recount the history of the people, tell where they came from or relate the exploits of a particular hero. These stories are often told to educate children about cultural morals and values. You'll hear stories from Utah's native elders at Wintertime Native American Tales, featuring Larry Cesspooch (Ute), Eleanor Tom (Paiute), Gaylene Dawes (Dine'), Antonio Williams (Northern Rapaho, Wyoming), and Rose Jakub (Dine'). Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3pkNYSl

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

