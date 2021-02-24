 Citizen Revolt: Week of February 25 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
February 24, 2021 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of February 25 

Hurdles to Statehood, The Slavery Amendment, Find the #Fakenews, Explore Your Diversity

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Hurdles to Statehood
If you're a Utahn, you know that the path to statehood was littered with potholes—politically and religiously. The practice of polygamy was a major stumbling block for Utah, requiring major concessions before statehood was granted. Reflections on Statehood digs deep into the meanings of statehood as Utah scholars join an open-ended discussion on Utah as a geographical place, political entity and cultural community. Virtual, Wednesday, March 3, 7 p.m. Free/register at http://bit.ly/2Ny6R6q

The Slavery Amendment
Utahns were blissfully ignorant about the past until a reporter broke the news about a constitutional exception for slavery. Indeed, the Utah Constitution makes slavery legal. It's not as though you can just enslave someone, but the Constitution does allow slavery as a form of punishment. This does not sit well with the NAACP and other civil rights advocates, including Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, who has been fighting to remove the provision from the Constitution. Join a film screening of The End of Slavery: The Fight for Amendment C, sponsored by Weber State, after which there will be a panel discussion and live Q&A with director and producer Loki Mulholland, Rep. Hollins, Ross Chambless and Kaletta Lynch. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Free/register at http://bit.ly/3be6QN9

Find the #Fakenews
Do you think you can discern the difference between truth and lies? Maybe it's not so black and white in this age of cyber-trolling and super partisanship. Panelists at Reading Between the Headlines will explore news sources, click-bait and fake news in an effort to help the public recognize fact over fiction. No, it's not as simple as right and wrong. Fake news often employs strategies that include factual information, twisted to a point of view. Moderated by Allyson Mower, you'll hear from Caroline Ballard, host of KUER's All Things Considered; Eric Peterson, Utah Investigative Journalism Project and chair of the SPJ Utah Headliners Chapter; Sheen McFarland, mar-comm director at U of U David Eccles School of Business; Ana Luiza Ramos, editor-in-chief, The Daily Utah Chronicle and Wasatch Magazine; and Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media, Salt Lake Community College. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 25, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3s750o0

Explore Your Diversity
Black women, particularly in Utah, often have a varied and difficult experience navigating the cultural landscape. Ten years ago, just a little more than 1 percent of the state's population was African American. Living as a racial minority, plus being a female in a dominant male culture, offers multiple challenges. At Self-Care Is an Act of Resistance, you will hear members of the Black Cultural Center discuss Black female topics in a series called Living Our Varied Experiences. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Free/register at http://bit.ly/3dnmqIM

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

