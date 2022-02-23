Citizen Revolt: Week of February 24 

click to enlarge

Be a Delegate

Want to make a difference in Utah politics? In case you didn't know, it's dominated by a small group of passionate activists. With election season right around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about candidates and how to get them on the ballot. Candidates will begin filing on Feb. 28, and you have to decide what party to affiliate with by March 31. The Republican caucuses take place on the evening of Tuesday, March 8, and the Democratic caucuses are on Tuesday, March 22. The Women's Leadership Institute will be conducting How to Become a Delegate, "a training program that educates voters on how to run for state and county delegates." Presenter Leslie Carpenter hopes to help people more easily influence what candidates come out of the party conventions. Salt Lake Chamber Board Room, 201 S. Main, No. 2300, Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3sLSk7X

The Trains Are Coming

Are you worried about the air we breathe and whether it will get better or worse? Gov. Spencer Cox isn't. He believes the air is cleaner than it ever has been in our lifetimes. It's critical that you call his office about a proposal to bring a new rail line to Tooele. It "would open the door to massive expansion of an industrial warehouse farm being pushed by The Romney Group," say the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. While the EPA has written a letter to the Surface Transportation Board about concerns over the rail's impact on air quality and wetlands, it's most important for Utah citizens to weigh in. This New Rail Line Proposal for a Satellite Port will only add to the pollution by supporting dirty energy projects. Call Gov. Cox, 801-538-1000. https://bit.ly/3GRrtwd

Mental Health in Society

Why do you think it's important to hear from Black experts about mental health? It's because of unequal access and cultural perceptions. Statistics show that only 25% of African Americans seek mental health care, compared to 40% of whites. The rate of suicides among Black children has also exceeded that of whites. And then there's the social pressure. Polls consistently show that mental health issues are seen as a sign of weakness among all races. During Black History Month, Weber State University is offering An Evening With the Black Clinicians, with a focus on Black health and wellness. "A collective of master and doctoral-level mental health clinicians, the Black clinicians desire to transform mental healthcare," they say. "Together, they seek to create a safe therapy space for people of color to address mental health and process what's happening in our current culture and society." Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. Free/register at:

https://bit.ly/3GFQSJ5