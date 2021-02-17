Citizen Revolt: Week of February 18 

click to enlarge

Climate Change Is Here

You may have heard of the glacier that broke off in India, killing 31 and leaving 165 missing. Well, it's India-R-Us in the world of climate change. And there's more. "Precipitous declines of sea ice are writing a new narrative for the polar marine environment," say organizers of On Thinning Ice: Modeling sea ice in a warming climate. "Earth's sea ice covers can tell us a lot about climate change—they are canaries in the coal mine." You can hear Ken Golden, professor of mathematics, speak about the modeling that predicts what will happen in the next 10 to 100 years. Golden has ventured to the Arctic and Antarctic for his startling research and will speak about how we address these fundamental issues. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 18, noon, free/register. https://bit.ly/370zeky

All About Bears Ears

Wondering what all the fuss is about in this remote and expansive area? The King's English presents David Roberts: The Bears Ears—A Human History of America's Most Endangered Wilderness as he talks about his book with New York Times journalist John Branch. The Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, created by President Obama in 2016 and eviscerated by President Trump in 2017, contains more archaeological sites than any other region in the United States. "This wilderness, now threatened by oil and gas drilling, unrestricted grazing and invasion by jeep and ATV, is at the center of the greatest environmental battle in America since the damming of the Colorado River to create Lake Powell in the 1950s," organizers say. Virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. Free/register: http://bit.ly/3d0GKzr

State of Indian Nations

During the same week as the president delivers his State of the Union address, the president of the National Congress of American Indians presents the State of Indian Nations address to members of Congress, government officials, tribal leaders and citizens and the American public. You remember, those Native Americans whose lands were settled by the United States' European ancestors? Each year, this address outlines the priorities to advance tribes' nation-to-nation relationship with the United States. Many Americans, including policymakers, don't understand the unique political status of tribal nations, that they govern their own lands and communities. The State of Indian Nations 2021 can help you understand. Virtual, Monday, Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2Zp0RzA

Racial Bias in Medicine

You may argue about the role of racism in the United States, but there is no doubt that communities of color suffer most from disparities in health care. Reckoning With Race and Medicine in 2020 and Beyond features Dr. Damon Tweedy, an associate professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine and a staff psychiatrist within the Durham Veteran Affairs Health Care System who has written about the intersection of race and medicine. His book Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor's Reflections on Race and Medicine made The New York Times bestseller list in 2015. Virtual, Friday, Feb. 19, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3q9tuMV