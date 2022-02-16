Citizen Revolt: Week of February 17 

click to enlarge

Save the Vote Even in red Utah, the conspiracists have come out to attack the vote. The state's universal vote-by-mail is easily one of the safest and most efficient in the nation, and voter turnout in Utah continues to increase. "Sadly, a small group completely out of step with Utahns want to add barriers to voting and take Utah backwards," say the nonpartisan organizers of Let Utah Vote. By giving Utahns the opportunity to vote early, the state also allows voters to study their ballots, make informed decisions and cast their ballot even if they would otherwise be unable to make it to the polls on Election Day. "It's made Utah's elections cheaper and is just as secure as voting in person." You can help preserve this trusted method of voting by signing a petition to tell your elected leaders that no "fix" is needed and to "defend voting by mail, early voting, Election Day voter registration and all other measures that make it easier for people to participate in our Democracy." Online, before the Legislature ends March 4, free. https://www.letutahvote.org/

Say 'No' to the Gas Station Remember the now-shuttered Sizzler at the corner of 1300 East and 2100 South? You knew that something would be going up there because Sugar House, of all Salt Lake neighborhoods, is experiencing explosive growth and development. While there's no stopping that growth, you could stop the curious plan to build a gas station on the corner of an already high-traffic area. Residents are not happy, particularly because of its proximity to Sugar House Park and the high pedestrian traffic in the area. Vehicles enter the intersection from all sides and feed onto the nearby interstate. There are also underground water resources that could be at risk. Make your wishes known about Kum & Go Gas Station (Conditional Use) before it's too late. Online, now before Monday, March 21, free. http://bit.ly/slc-openhouse00053

Not In My 'Hood Just like everywhere in the United States, there were concerted efforts to segregate neighborhoods in Salt Lake and Ogden. People like Lucille Perkins Bankhead, a descendant of Black Mormon pioneers, helped to defeat one such bid, and her family has carried on her legacy of community involvement. At Race and Housing, "two members of the Perkins and Bankhead families, Nichol Bordeaux and Kellen Perkins, will join Tonya Reiter, author of Not in My Neighborhood: The Controversy Over Segregated Housing in Salt Lake City published in the winter 2022 issue of Utah Historical Quarterly, to share their views on housing problems among people of color in the state." Virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/3HJr9kv