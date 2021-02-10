Citizen Revolt: Week of February 11 

click to enlarge

Stop the Violence

If there's any measure of inequality for women and girls, it is the violence against them. "Did you know that one in four girls is sexually abused before age 18?" the Utah Women & Leadership Project asks. "That's an estimated 42 million women in the United States. Violence against women remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it." Since the pandemic began, such violence has only increased, as women and girls are isolated in homes with their abusers. There has been an increase in depression, anxiety and, of course, suicidal thoughts among the victims. Join Dr. Susan Madsen and panelists at Stopping Violence Against Utah Girls & Women as they present research and data showing that it's everyone's business to stop the violence. Virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2YP57Ig

ERA Debate

Speaking of inequality, you won't want to miss The Great Debate: Should Utah Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment? Watch the Eagle Forum's Gayle Ruzicka make the case against equality while Sen. Kathleen Riebe counters with facts, figures and finally a legislative resolution to have Utah join 38 other states in ratifying the ERA. Virtual, Wednesday Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2LnfVdr

Gay Rights in America

With the Utah Legislature in session, you know there will be efforts to weaken any gains in the gay-rights movement. This is a good time to learn about The Gay Rights Movement in America—its history, protests, organizing and court cases. Weber State University professor Richard Price, whose field focuses on censorship of the gay community, will present. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3azmXo1

Birds and Light Pollution

Utah is a popular stopover for migratory birds especially along the Great Salt Lake, but increasing urbanization threatens both the birds and the environment. At Dark Skies for Utah's Migratory Birds, Dr. Heidi Hoven of Gillmor Sanctuary and Cooper Farr of Tracy Aviary will discuss ways you can help night-flying birds migrate safely. Human population growth affects the globally important migratory flyway, and artificial light is also harmful for other wildlife and humans. You'll also hear "results from a community science bird-building collision survey and a series of creative outreach events—work that inspired and informed a local Lights Out for Migration movement." Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 18, 5 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2MBE68D

A Broken Legal System

Black lives do matter, perhaps most importantly in the U.S. legal system. At America's Broken Legal System, you will hear how the criminal justice system compels innocent people to plead guilty and often imprisons people of color for relatively minor crimes. Federal trial Judge Jed S. Rakoff and Hernandez Stroud, counsel in the Brennan Center's Justice Program, will discuss the shortcomings of the country's legal system and propose paths to reform. Virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3jvEW2Z