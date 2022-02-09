Citizen Revolt: Week of February 10 

click to enlarge

What's Making Us Sick?

No, we don't have universal health care, so it's all up to you. Or is it? At Social Determinants of Health, you will learn about disease prevention and how we might reduce poverty and health care spending in a free-wheeling society that often looks like it just doesn't care. "We will talk about housing, food access and preventative health care access and the investments that some hospital systems and state systems are starting to make here and what we expect the overall impact to be, both fiscal and social," says organizers of this timely panel discussion. It's hard to change policies and systems when there's no central authority. Minority families often identify poverty and racism as factors affecting their health, and yet the U.S. spends more on health care than on the root cause of harm. Hybrid, Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, Wednesday, Feb. 16, noon. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3orGiPE

Deliver Food to Those in Need

It doesn't take much to be a positive force in a suffering community. Join the nonprofit Utah Crisis Food Response to deliver food to lower income families, immigrants, those who lack transportation and those who are homebound due to COVID-19. "The commitment typically takes one hour and blesses so many people's lives. ... Due to the recent Omicron variant, demand has shot up, and volunteers are greatly needed," organizers say. You will simply arrive at the pantry, pick up one or several boxes of food and deliver to families in the area. Earth Community Gardens Food Pantry, 1102 W. 400 North, Wednesdays, noon. Free/sign up at https://bit.ly/3GrC0y3

Diverse Roles Lacking for Black Males

How often do you see a Black male depicted as a heroic figure in the media? If you believe in the power of the media—and you should, what with the Fox News phenomenon—then you should be concerned about the lack of diverse stories. OK, Black Panther is almost the only standout among media portrayals of Black males as "overwhelmingly poor, reliant on welfare, absentee fathers and criminals, despite what government data show," according to a University of Illinois study. It was one of many. A National Research Group study #RepresentationMatters found that 67% of Americans felt there was a need for more diverse on-screen portrayals. Black Male Representation in Media, a panel discussion hosted by University of Utah's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion department, will explore how the lives of Black males have been affected by this media myopia. Virtual, Tuesday, Feb. 15, noon. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3LcIVig

Do You Believe In History?

Not to be too political, but if you believe in the worth of history, why not help judge some history contests around the state for Utah National History Day? You'll spend about 30 minutes per project during the prejudging period to view projects and write up your comments in advance, attend the contest to interview the students, view physical projects, then complete your judging formsand rankings.And you'll need a computer. Virtual, sign up now for March, free.

https://bit.ly/34mDA7c