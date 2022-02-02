Citizen Revolt: Week of February 03 

click to enlarge

In Your Face

Well, this should be good. Community activists of color will join a panel to talk about their experiences—good and bad. What is it like to try to make a difference in a marginalized community? How bold do you have to be? What do you think Amanda Darrow of the Pride Center will say? She is the Pride Center's director of Youth, Family and Education, and we know how that's been going in the LGBTQ+ community—not well. Darlene McDonald has been an outspoken advocate for the downtrodden, and most recently has been weighing in on school boards and their penchant for banning books. Her website even says it: "I read, I write, I know things." At 2022 MLK Experience: The Unknown Realities of a Community Activist, you'll also hear from radio host Billy Palmer about his recent political campaign, Psarah Johnson on disabled rights, and Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou on the challenges of public health among Pacific Islanders. Westminster College, Jewett Center for the Performing Arts, 1840 S. 1300 East, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/3uoeRdF

Neighborhood Boost Grant

It's time to put your thinking cap on if you live in the East Liberty Park community. "The ELPCO Neighborhood Boost Grant will enable East Liberty Park residents to re-imagine and transform their neighborhood into a safer, more engaging and connected space. The goals of this grant are to encourage inclusion and equity, create a sense of place, bolster community cohesiveness, encourage walkability and active design and inspire positive change." You could get up to $2,500 for a community-led project. Maybe you need some traffic calming or you'd like to beautify a neglected patch of land. The East Liberty area encompasses 800 South to 1700 South and 700 East to 1300 East. It contains alleyways and streets that could benefit from signage. Use your imagination. Applications open until Monday, Feb. 28. https://bit.ly/3g4IJDd

Relaunch Your Career

Are you a Utah woman who'd like to get back to the workforce? It's hard for a lot of reasons, including the cultural bias against women. "Often, we feel that we are not prepared for professional work after being at home and outdated in terms of skills, competencies and professional networks," says the Utah Women & Leadership Project. "Don't lose hope because you are more prepared than you think!" organizers say. Maybe you've been raising kids or taking care of an elderly family member. A panel of experts in Relaunching Your Career: Tools & Strategies for Women Returning to Work will help you navigate the field and learn the difference between a job and a career. Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 10, 12 p.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/32IPOGG

Design the Future

Want to know how design education is reshaping the way we think about designers in our organizations? At Designing the Future, you can hear what leaders in the field are thinking and just how design affects you as an individual. Virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., free/register.

https://bit.ly/3r7CzbH