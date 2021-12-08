Citizen Revolt: Week of December 9 

click to enlarge

Climate Leaders Needed

If you care about the planet and about the environment, but think there's nothing to be done to protect it, you may want to learn about Restructuring the Narrative. It's not enough to sit back and hope that someone will take the lead in persuading uncompromising lawmakers and elected leaders. "Building local leadership to organize in a community is critical to achieve progress for people and the planet." That's what the Sierra Club wants to help with. By partnering with UYES and Movement Building Medicine, the Sierra Club is offering a way to explore what you hear about the climate crisis and look at how to "better bridge connections to sustain regenerative communities, economies, ecosystems, energy systems and food systems." This is no small task, but it is also critical to the future of the planet. Almost no one debates whether climate change is real these days, but too often they fight against any workable solutions. You can be part of the change. Virtual, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3ps5uVW

Health Care at Risk

People need to learn how to talk about vaccines, especially in an environment of health-care inequity. The annual conference, Health Care Solutions for Utahns, will help you understand how to engage in the debate over access to health services and why so many Utahns are at risk of navigating severe medical problems without help. Appropriately themed, the conference focuses on "Recognizing Disparities and Advancing Health Equity." You will hear from Primary Children's Dr. Angelo Giardino, participate in panels on health equity and vaccine communication, share stories and hear about the Annual Health Care Index. How can Utah address the uninsured rate? The conference will also attempt to answer that. Virtual, Thursday, Dec. 9, $25. Register at https://bit.ly/3ddSQ7v

Saving the Kids

The widespread use of the phrase "school-to-prison pipeline" makes you wonder what the country is doing wrong. There are many alternatives to incarceration, but jail populations continue to swell. What have we learned? "Students identified with disabilities are twice as likely to receive a school disciplinary action as students without a disability. Studies show that suspension and expulsion rates are closely correlated with dropout and delinquency rates and have tremendous economic costs. Referrals to law enforcement and arrests at school are the harshest forms of school disciplinary action and expose students directly to the juvenile justice system," according to university researchers. Does that sound like a good education system? At the seventh annual International Hip Hop Activism Conference, you will hear from experts on how to recognize and address this growing problem. Virtual (watch site for Zoom information), Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m., free.

