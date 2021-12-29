Citizen Revolt: Week of December 30 

click to enlarge

Brace for the Legislature

It's been a "meh" year, aside from the insurrection, gerrymandering and the pandemic. Join the AAUW & LWVSL Legislative Forum to find out what both the Republicans and Democrats are thinking about the upcoming legislative session in January. It will be 45 days of crazy bills and social messaging, along with some serious and important work that only lawmakers can do. On the Republican side will be Sen. Daniel Thatcher and Rep. James Dunnigan. On the Democratic side will be Sen. Kathleen Riebe and Rep. Karen Kwan. Oh yeah, you might notice that the Dems are all women and the Republicans men—as it tends to be. The Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke will be moderating. Virtual, Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mtTuT6

Don't Burn Wood

You can do something helpful to everyone during the holidays, and it's not just getting vaccinated. It's about the air we breathe, and you can find out what to do by visiting the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment online or on Facebook. "The two types of cancer most closely associated with air pollution are the same as those associated with smoking—lung cancer and bladder cancer. But virtually every type of cancer can be caused by air pollution," they say. So no matter how cold it gets outside, you should reconsider burning wood and whether to patronize restaurants with wood ovens. "Wood burners [homeowners and restaurants] also triple the level of harmful pollution inside homes and should be sold with a health warning, according to scientists." There's lots of helpful information on how to stay healthy and safe for the holidays. Virtual, free. https://bit.ly/3Enc9pT and https://www.uphe.org/

Thirty by Thirty

You can take part in a survey to identify Utah's natural landscapes that are in need of protection. These are iconic areas like the redrock wilderness, the Wasatch Mountains and foothills and, of course, the shrinking Great Salt Lake. As part of the Biden administration's plan to address the climate crisis, a coalition of individuals, conservation organizations, businesses, faith communities, and more, are joining in a science-based proposal to protect 30% of land and water in the United States by 2030 to help solve the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. You can be part of Utah 3X30—Take the Survey, too. Online, anytime, free. https://bit.ly/3yWrnRz

Performance Art in the New Year

Speaking of iconic landscapes, you can explore Utah's spectacular places along with the performance artists who see them in a different way. Each of these artistic pieces takes no more than three minutes to view in Utah Sites: Performance Art in Utah Landscapes. Experience the Bonneville Salt Flats as you've never seen it in Jeffery Byrd's "Proving Ground." As we enter 2022, there is no better time to stop and experience something weird and wonderful. Virtual, any time, free. https://bit.ly/3FqlD5e