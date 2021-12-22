Citizen Revolt: Week of December 23 

click to enlarge

Bears Ear-less

The indigenous community in Utah is clearly suffering whiplash, and the state of Utah is OK with that. After the latest redistricting fiasco, it has become evident that Utah is still sticking with the Trumpster, who shrunk the Bears Ears National Monument not by just a little, but by 85%. Why? Of course to reverse the Obama-era public lands policies, but also as a hand-out to the oil and gas industry. "On December 4th, the State of Utah issued a multi-million dollar contract bid, furthering their plans to file a lawsuit challenging the restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court," says the Southern Utah Wilderness Society, whose podcast We Protest explains the repercussions. "The state was clearly not listening to the people," they say. So, we're talking about a lot of taxpayer dollars. Listen to the podcast, and then send a message to Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes that "pursuing this lawsuit would be another monumental mistake." Virtual, anytime, free. https://bit.ly/3dZx7R1

Food Giveaway

It's the holiday season, but that's not the only time people need food. Still, it is a time of giving, and the Christmas Drive-up Food Giveaway is one such effort. Did you know that 1 in 8 Utah kids face hunger every day? That's 113,700 children. Add in the adults and that adds up to 355,550 people in Utah regularly facing food insecurity. The pandemic only made it worse. So this season, if you know someone in need, help them to receive a turkey and a box of holiday food. Rowland Hall-St. Mark's Middle School, 843 S. Lincoln St., Thursday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3saaPnN

How About the Pets?

We know that the holidays focus on toys and more toys, but there is another more important goal—empathy. Take your kids to PAWliday Crafts for Kids: Recycled Inventions, where they can create their own toys and treats for dogs and cats and then donate their final project to a local animal shelter. Salt Lake County Animal Shelter's humane educator will be running eight virtual workshops. "We will be using odds and ends you most likely have around the house for each activity, so no need to shop." Kindness and empathy starts with the children. Virtual, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3sdMa1K

Need a Job?

You keep getting told that unemployment is way down. So why are you still scrambling for a job? They call it the Great Resignation, where many during the pandemic have left jobs or given up searching, and there are still between 10 million and 20 million unemployed in the United States. Many people are simply confused about whether they are actually unemployed or simply on an extended absence from work. Of course, there are lots of reasons, but if you are looking for work or want to change jobs or if you're preparing for an interview, you should check out the Free Jobs Clinic, hosted by BOD Mogul Consult. Virtual, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 6 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3GTpR5M