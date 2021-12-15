Citizen Revolt: Week of December 16 

click to enlarge

Remember the Unsheltered

The snow has hit the streets, and the homeless are scrambling for shelter. In the United States, 40% of the unsheltered are youth, and they are at a higher risk of death from many factors, including the weather. Each year, 5,000 unaccompanied youth die as a result of assault, illness or suicide. Overall, some 13,000 homeless people die each year, and last year, 53 Utah homeless died on the streets. Three were overcome by exposure to the elements. Of course, the coronavirus has been a factor in many deaths, but chronic illness, injury and disease that can strike anyone affects the homeless at significant rates. Come to this year's Homeless Persons Memorial Candlelight Vigil, joining with the Inn Between, the Road Home, and the Fourth Street Clinic "to prevent additional loss of life or suffering caused by homelessness through advocacy, education and other initiatives." Pioneer Park, 350 S. 300 West, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3oHX9yf

Shelter Outreach

Of course, homelessness is not all about death. You can help the unsheltered this winter at the Christmas Sort and Outreach, where donations will be accepted to keep people on the streets safe. "The purpose of this event is to get donations of essential items out to the folks living unsheltered on the street. We provide food, water, clothing, shoes, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, etc.," say organizers from Unsheltered Utah. The nonprofit will also need help with food preparation and distribution. Funds are needed for firewood and heating options, as well. "Upon arrival at the storage unit location if there is space in your vehicle to load donations then pull in through the gate, if there is not, please park on the street outside of the gate." 46 Orange St., Sunday, Dec. 19, 1 p.m., free.

Make a Joyful Noise

Hey, now is the time to let your representatives know what you think. We are not kidding when we say that very-Republican Utah is seeking an unnecessary and duplicative review of elections—yes, from 2020! Utah has been a beacon for the rest of the nation on how to conduct elections safely and accurately and no, there is not a lot of distrust in the system, despite what right-wingers declare. The nonprofit Alliance for a Better Utah calls this a "pretext for making more laws that attack the freedom to vote" and is inviting Utahns to Make Your Voice Heard through their website. The U.S. Senate should pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act "to create national standards to ensure that we can safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure that trusted local election officials count every vote, and prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging the results of our elections." But for now, focus on your local politicians who apparently think it was not enough that Utah voted red and are attempting a Red Scare. Send a message online, now and soon. Free.

Love is All You Need

It's the holiday season, and not everyone is bright and beautiful. What is Love? Is an interactive event to help you recognize the intricacies of the term in a journey to show you all sides. "Love is a complex and vast array of emotions, behaviors and beliefs associated with strong feelings for another person," organizers say. "Love can also be used to apply to people, animals, to principles, and even to inanimate objects. Love has been a favored topic of philosophers, poets, writers and scientists for generations and different people and groups have often fought about its definition." Developed by A Conscious Partner, this is an event not to miss during a season of love and loss. Virtual, Sunday, Dec. 19, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3lT4p8V