Citizen Revolt: Week of August 5 

The Future of U.S. Security

Join Chris Stewart, Utah's 2nd Congressional District representative, at his annual Stewart Security Summit for a look at where—after four years of Trumpism and the U.S. pulling out of the global arena—democracy stands in the face of political, technological and national security incursions.Speakers include: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida, member of the House Committee on Appropriations; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Connecticut, member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Financial Services Committee; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Col. Jenise M. Carroll, Hill Air Force Base commander. Themed "Defining America's Role in the World: A Look Forward," this event is one to attend if only to prepare for the brave new world of national security that looms in our future. The Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main, Friday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m., free. Register/tickets athttps://bit.ly/2USwLpw

Butterflies in the Park

Monarch butterflies are some of the most beautiful and iconic of the species, but they are in crisis. Just last fall, monarch migration fell by more than 99%, causing scientists to panic. At Lunch & Learn Fairmont Park Monarch Habitat, Rachel Taylor and the Utah Friends Of Monarchs will present information on monarch/pollinator habitat, what's being planted and an overview of the monarch crisis. One way to help the monarch population is to plant milkweed, a vital monarch food source, in private yards, parks, common areas and open spaces. Monarchs are known as an indicator species because what happens to them could spell trouble for other important pollinators. Bring a lunch. Chairs and kids' bookmarks will be provided. Fairmont Park/east side, 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive, Tuesday, Aug. 10, noon., free. https://bit.ly/3BLFom9

Creating Multicultural Environments

Maybe living in an inequitable world isn't a foregone conclusion. If we invite and hear diverse voices, the conversations may change in healthy and inclusive ways. At the United Way's Speaker Series—Hugh Vasquez, "we can unpack and disrupt traditional ways of thinking. We can challenge institutions and devise new ways of viewing our world. And we can cultivate opportunities that enable all of us to thrive." Come with an open mind and questions for a candid Q&A with United Way's Bill Crim and Vasquez—one of the country's top equity and diversity educators and a consultant to campuses and organizations working towards creating healthy multicultural environments. Salt Lake Community College Grand Theater, 1575 S. State, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $10 on-campus program ticket or free to livestream. Register at https://bit.ly/3rryDkV