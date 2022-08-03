Citizen Revolt: Week of August 4 

click to enlarge

Be a Climate Ranger

Hey, did you hear that Sen. Joe Manchin finally stepped up to the plate to vote for climate action? The West Virginia Democrat agreed to vote for a $369 billion package of climate and energy programs. And you thought he didn't care about the existential threat facing the planet! Now, through the UYES Climate Justice Training Program, you too can be part of the solution. Utah Youth Environmental Solutions is "perfect for young environmental justice leaders who are passionate about environmental issues and eager to support the climate justice movement." This is a climate justice program for youth 14 to 18 years old. Be your own Greta Thunberg and make a difference. "Over the course of this program we will investigate the systems of oppression that cause and perpetuate the climate crisis, imagine possible solutions and alternative futures and practice tangible skills to support the movement in achieving climate justice." It's a lot, and it's good work. Salt Lake City and the Great Salt Lake; Aug. 9 through Sept. 4; meeting on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, free. https://bit.ly/3ONf9AZ

Volunteer for Equality

You were probably stunned when all four Utah congressmen voted to protect same-sex marriage. Yes, you heard that right. But the LGBTQ community isn't done. "We are working on securing LGBTQ rights across the state, and your help is critical to our effort." When you volunteer at Ogden Pride 2022, you will be getting the community closer to that goal. You can help get attendees registered to vote before the important November general election, where voting does matter. There are more than 100,000 people who identify as LGBTQ in Utah—and many of them are of voting age. Equality Utah needs three or four volunteers for each of three four-hour shifts. Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, Sunday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. Free/sign up at https://bit.ly/3Q6q4Ho

Tell Them What You Think

You live in Utah, so you have a lot on your mind. Why not tell your representatives what you think? There's a lot to get exercised about—Utah's abortion trigger law, the inland port, pollution, bullying, gun laws, immigration, inflation and so much more. All you have to do is show up at this Write Your Reps Workshop. Offkey Art will have "all the information and supplies (minus multiple computers) necessary to write letters, email or draft phone call scripts to use when contacting your local, state and federal representatives. That's right, Mike Lee and Brett Kavanaugh, you'll be hearing from us." If you're still unsure, they will have outlines ready to use and help you craft a good, persuasive letter. 824 S. 400 West, B128, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3Se3YEK