Citizen Revolt: Week of August 26 

Voting Rights Rally

Texas is back at it as red states around the country propose laws to make voting harder under the guise of election integrity. People of color and other minority communities have long been pushed to the sidelines in a bold and unapologetic power play for the entrenched. Now, on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, your vote and your voice are more important than ever. Join March On For Voting Rights Utah as Utahns come together in conjunction with demonstrations around the country to celebrate our freedoms and stand up for our rights. "Your vote is your voice. Use it or lose it," organizers say. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State St., Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3DcQUIa

Fire in the West

There should be no question now that climate change is upon us. But how to tackle this existential threat to humanity is the big question. Wildfires have been increasing in numbers, size and severity in the West as drought conditions make the situation even more explosive. Join panelists at a Hinckley Institute forum for Wildfires & the West as panelists discuss "the changing nature of wildfires in the West; wildfire impacts on our air, growth, and quality of life; connections between wildfires and climate change; as well as what can be done to better mitigate and respond to wildfire." Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 12 p.m., free/hybrid. https://bit.ly/3xWN9CM

Understanding Race Riots

George Floyd's murder set off a ripple of recognition around the world. It doesn't just happen in the United States—in fact, it has been 10 years since the 2011 riots after Mark Duggan was fatally shot by police in Tottenham, north London. That sparked the largest civil unrest the United Kingdom has seen in a generation. Riots spread rapidly, engulfing major cities in England. "A riot is the voice of the unheard," Martin Luther King said. Given systemic injustice, racism and poverty, "Should we even use such an emotionally loaded term as 'riot'?" organizers ask. Join 10 Years Since 2011 Riots—Are Riots "The Voice Of The Unheard"?—a debate over tactics for the left, whether they should take sides or condemn the injustice. Virtual, Thursday, Aug. 26, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3j1EJ95

Unwrapping Personality Disorders

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light mental disorders of many types, but borderline personality disorder is among the most misunderstood and stigmatized. "Separate myths and facts and explore the signs and symptoms, causation, and treatment of this often-misunderstood diagnosis. Learn practical tips to manage symptoms and support loved ones," says Jaymi Dormaier, LMSW, who runs a nonprofit that focuses on bringing more happiness to the world through random acts of kindness. Dormaier will be leading the discussion Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder through a free online webinar. Virtual, Thursday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2W81kI3