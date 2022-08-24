Citizen Revolt: Week of August 25 

click to enlarge

Women as Vessels

Every year on Aug. 26, women in the United States have celebrated Women's Equality Day, commemorating the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. That right and others are being chipped away by political forces determined to weaken women's rights and return America to a day when men—and perhaps white, property-owning men—were the only ones to make decisions. Because of the threats to these basic rights, the ERA Coalition and League of Women Voters have renamed the day Women's Inequality Day. "In 2022, women have fewer rights than they've had in decades. This year, we're acknowledging Women'sInequalityDay, uniting to demand that lawmakers restore and protect our rights." The organizations want lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation, to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution and to restore women's reproductive rights. Learn how you can help. Virtual, Friday, Aug. 26, all day, free. https://bit.ly/3QX6Q7q

Poverty Summit

It may seem like homelessness and hunger are issues with no solutions. While it is difficult, it is not impossible. Crossroads Urban Center will host the 17th People's Summit on Poverty to hear from state and local officials about plans to build housing and reduce homelessness in Salt Lake County. You can help brainstorm ideas about how to do this. In 2021, the number of unhoused Utahns went up by 14%, to 7,712 people. To help families struggling with inflation, you will hear from "Sen. Luz Escamilla, Rep. Joel Briscoe and Rep. Ashlee Matthews about proposals to eliminate fares for public transportation, increase access to child care assistance and expand support for food pantries to help meet increased need." Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3dI5hM2

Who Cares About History?

Utah's population is booming as people flood into the state. In 40 years, it's estimated that our population will reach 5.5 million. The state is attractive for many reasons—comparatively low housing costs and cost of living, low crime rate, great skiing and beautiful landscape—but something has to give. The Utah Division of State History will offer a Community Listening Session to get public feedback on our local history community. Are you concerned about tourism, the state's history, trails or even what is preserved for future generations? The division is offering an online survey but will host an in-person event, too. Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ChkFJU