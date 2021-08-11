Citizen Revolt: Week of August 12 

click to enlarge

School's Back And Bad

You know how the Legislature is—they don't really like to lead. So, as kids are getting ready for school, how are parents dealing with the risk of sickness and death from COVID-19? "If this is a personal choice, what about our kids who don't have a choice? How can we keep them safe?" Those are questions that beg an answer at School Is Back and So Is the Virus—the topic of the Women's Democratic Club of Utah's Virtual Luncheon. Children under the age of 12 still aren't eligible for the vaccine. And with a surge in cases, it's incumbent on parents to insist that their kids mask up. Virtual, Saturday, Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m., free/donation. https://bit.ly/37pJAtL

The Meteors Are Coming

With increased urbanization, there aren't many dark sky areas near the Wasatch Front from which to fully view the galaxy's stars. But one nearby qualifier is Jordanelle Park, which was designated in January along with Rockport State Park and Kodachrome Basin as an international dark sky park. Now, you can join stargazers for the Dark Sky & Perseid Meteor Shower Event and view galaxies, planets, nebulae and the Moon through high-powered telescopes provided by park staff and volunteers. Utah State Parks recommends masks, and attendees should practice social distancing with those not in your household group. Bring a comfortable chair or a blanket to enjoy the show. And don't forget the bug spray. Rock Cliff Area Boat Ramp, Jordanelle State Park, Google/Apple maps: SR 319, No. 515 Box 4 Heber City, Thursday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $10/vehicle. https://bit.ly/2VwTHdB

Rescue a Tree

Who knows how long our forests will last? Join Tree Utah's Ian Piesner for a guided tour of Brighton's forests during the Hike With an Arborist & Clean-Up, which begins at the Brighton Lodge. You'll learn about the various species of trees within the forests and the history (manmade and natural) that contributed to and shaped this beloved ecosystem. Some of the time will be spent picking up trash deposited by the snowmelt. The tour requires moderate hiking skill and will cover roughly one mile with some elevation gain and rocky terrain. Brighton Resort, Silver Lake Cottonwood Canyon, 8073 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Brighton, Saturday, Aug. 14 (repeating on Sept. 4), 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., free, registration/liability required. https://bit.ly/37rncjG

Unequal And CRT

This will probably upset a certain cabal of history deniers, but No Study Without Struggle: Confronting Settler Colonialism in Higher Education will also open many eyes.

Leigh Patel, a community-based researcher, eldercare provider, educator, writer and cultural worker, "reveals how blurring the histories of slavery and Indigenous removal only traps us in history and perpetuates race, class and gender inequalities." Her work is based in the knowledge that as long as oppression has existed, so has freedom struggled. Virtual, Thursday, Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3fBk5KR