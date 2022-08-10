Citizen Revolt: Week of August 11 

click to enlarge

Upholding Abortion Rights

Our Supreme Court sent the nation into confusion over the issue of reproductive rights. Kansans voted to retain abortion access in their state, and Utahns need to continue the fight. Get your ticket to SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole, a fundraiser for Utah Planned Parenthood. The Utah-centric show revolves around an essential oils convention where "they find themselves seeking a cure for their woes in all the wrong places." Want to do something with more punch? Go to ACLU Abortion Is Our Right, where you can sign up to get involved in the movement, find an abortion provider and read about the actions being taken to preserve this important access. SLAC: 168 W. 500 North, through Aug. 21, $20. https://bit.ly/3OZxomY

Art for Parks

"Did you know that our national parks are covered in human-caused haze up to 83 percent of the time? And the majority of that pollution comes from nearby coal plants that have bucked federal regulations to install common-sense controls?" The Sierra Club wants you to see this in a paint-by-numbers Community Art Build for Parks & People to protect our public lands. Build a collective banner while you enjoy food, music and guest speakers. Rice Pavilion (NE Corner) Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3Qmc4Jo

Clean the Creek

As hikers and sightseers flood the canyons, they bring with them trash—and poop. There are only a few public restrooms in the canyons, so hikers sometimes leave the unspeakable on the trails. At the Big Cottonwood Creek Restoration + Litter Cleanup, you'll probably see it all, but with help, the canyon can be tidied for the next wave of visitors. "This will be along the creek banks and potentially stepping into the creek, please wear closed-toe shoes, waterproof items and/or things you don't mind getting wet." You will be provided with gloves and bags, but you may want to bring buckets and grabbers. Don't forget drinking water! Social after. 175 W. Central Ave., Millcreek, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3Jv3e9Y

All Aboard

Join Mike Christensen of the Utah Rail Passengers Association on the three Utah stops on the All Aboard Northwest Train Trek 2022. He will host "a discussion with Charlie Hamilton and Dan Bilka from All Aboard Northwest on restoring and expanding passenger rail service throughout the region." Provo, Ogden and Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Aug. 16, free with registration. For times, visit utahrpa.org/events