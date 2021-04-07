Citizen Revolt: Week of April 8 

click to enlarge

A Woman's Place

While the lieutenant governor is focused on getting women back into the workforce, there is another large gap between women and their male counterparts—political office. Utah ranked 40th in the number of women in politics, a 2 percent drop from 2020. Sure, everything was put on hold during the pandemic, but politics continued, often to the detriment of women, children and families. At Campaign 101—The Spring Webinar Series, you will learn the nuts and bolts of running for office with a guided discussion and Q&A session with former Reps. Patrice Arent and Becky Edwards. They can tell you what you'll face, what you'll learn and what you'll gain from the experience. Virtual, Wednesday, April 14, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3dpVRRQ

Talk to the Chief

With all the debate over defunding the police, Black Lives Matter and gun control, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown has an insider's perspective. The state's capital city has seen its share of killings. A commission on racial equality has asked for more training and improved programs for police. Asian Americans have been threatened here, and police see an inordinate number of domestic cases. Join West View Media for City Talk: Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police Chief, a Facebook Live event that seeks to bring the public closer to its officials, to engage in civic affairs and learn about our civic institutions. Virtual, Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/39SaU5V

Climate and the Arts

You may wonder how to reach all those climate deniers out there. They don't listen to facts and they seem to lead from complacency. Maybe the arts could better communicate the urgency of the world's situation. Earth Week: The Role of Arts in Climate Change Communication brings poets, musicians and art historians together to explore the challenges we face. "This growing form of activism dives deep into the emotions, impacting audiences in new ways to motivate actions to build more resilient and equitable policies and institutions today for a more sustainable tomorrow," say organizers at the Hinckley Institute of Politics. Virtual, Tuesday, April 13, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/39xAInG

Dark Sky Week

You may have forgotten what stars look like—or how many there are in the sky. The encroaching urbanization of our world has drenched the skies with light, and not the natural kind. International Dark Sky Week runs from April 5-12. Among the events is The Archaeoastronomy Project of Fremont Indian State Park with Dr. John Lundwall, where he will discuss his research of Fremont Indian State Park—the site of the largest Fremont settlement yet discovered.You may also want to join a Virtual Star Party Using the 32-inch Willard Eccles Observatory Telescope where you can see images of deep-space objects like galaxies, star clusters, and nebulae. Fremont: Virtual, Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3cLsslT

Telescope: Virtual, Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3cItAGK