April 06, 2022 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of April 7 

Ending the Food Tax, Carbon-Neutral Cities, Racism—It's No Joke, How Ukraine Came to War.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Ending the Food Tax
Despite widespread support for ending the state sales tax on food, guess what the Legislature did? Nothing. Oh, but the anti-spending majority did spend a lot on other things. They'll be spending on education, infrastructure, housing and homelessness. Oh yeah, and $38 million for "outdoor infrastructure." Meanwhile, they promise tax cuts, when that's the last thing middle- and lower-income people need. Taking the sales tax off food would go a long way to helping those in need. The fight's not over. At this webinar—Options for Eliminating the Sales Tax on Food in Utah in 2023—you'll hear about the plans for the next legislative session and what you can do to make this happen. Virtual, Wednesday, April 13, 1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3x1WU5A

Carbon-Neutral Cities
Given the undying loyalty to the toxic fossil-fuel industry, you might wonder if future populations will be able to breathe the air. Join the architects who could help at Urban Design Utah/AIA Utah, a two-day virtual symposium "inspiring innovative design solutions for a carbon-neutral future." On the second day, speakers will be followed by an on-site tour of Arch Nexus, an "office remodel project that is slated for certification as the first Living Building Challenge commercial facility in Utah." These are exciting if desperate times as construction peaks with high demand. Virtual, Tuesday-Wednesday, April 12-13, 8:30 a.m., $10/register. https://bit.ly/3u8auCZ

Racism—It's No Joke
Don't focus on the stupid memes about Critical Race Theory and instead pay attention to what's really hurting America—the white supremacy construct. Fireside Chat: Unsubscribing From White Supremacy will discuss how supremacy has been programmed into our daily lives, as racist attacks, comments and harassment are commonplace. Many people just laugh it off in an effort to avoid confrontation. "This fireside chat will discuss different ways we aligned with white supremacist delusion and our process to unsubscribe." Virtual, Tuesday, April 12, 4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3LwIlev

How Ukraine Came to War
As America witnesses the terror in Ukraine, Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: Insights From the Recent Past, 1991-Present will help you understand the war as well as Ukrainian culture and history. "This talk will examine some key moments in recent Russian and Ukrainian history, with particular attention to the breakup of the Soviet Union, Putin's rise to power in Russia and the 2014 Revolution in Ukraine." Virtual, Wednesday, April 13, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3wTvaAg

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

