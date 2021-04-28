Citizen Revolt: Week of April 29 

click to enlarge

Who Cares About Redistricting?

Want to know what the Democrats think about redistricting—commonly known as gerrymandering? The Women's Democratic Club of Utah will host Noah Rosenberg of Better Boundaries, the group that led the nonpartisan citizens initiative Proposition 4. The state has formed an Independent Redistricting Commission to suggest how voting districts should be drawn, but the highly Republican Legislature will still have the final say. Do Democrats have any hope of better representation? Rosenberg will explain the process and how average citizens can get involved at Redistricting & What's All the Buzz About? Newly elected Rep. Ashlee Matthews will also talk about her passion for bees and this year's new bee related legislation. Virtual, Saturday, May 1, 11:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3tLTEXz

May Day Is Workers Day

May 1 is about more than dancing around a maypole. It's International Workers Day when people around the world commemorate the contributions of workers and the historic labor movement. In Utah, a right-to-work state, workers rights are often sublimated to those of the employer. Make the Rich Pay! People's Agenda Now! includes speeches from labor aorganizers and activists and demands for economic relief for all workers including an extension of unemployment benefits, the passage of the PRO Act and raising the minimum wage. There will be a call for legalization for all immigrants that would include creating a path to citizenship for the undocumented, abolishing ICE and closing concentration camps. You will also hear about community control of the police and how to stop Asian hate and white supremacist violence. Sego Lily Pavilion at Sugar House Park, 1330 E. 2100 South, Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m., free/fundraiser. https://bit.ly/32UMULz

Water and Native Americans

If it's time to get outside again, then this guided tour of the Sego Canyon rock art site may be for you. Learn the importance of water to the native peoples of the region. Space limited, and masks and social distancing required. This event is part of Think Water Utah, a statewide collaboration and conversation on the critical topic of water presented by Utah Humanities and its partners. The Rock Art Field Trip with the Utah Rock Art Research Association will show you rock art that is similar to that found in Nine Mile Canyon and contains art from three different Native American cultures, along with a well-preserved ghost town. John Wesley Powell River History Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River, Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3vl15pn

Who Ya Gonna Call?

Graffiti Busters. Yes, there's a volunteer group called the Wasatch Graffiti Busters, and they're determined to keep natural and historic places free of vandalism and other damage. The rock art of yesteryear may have been the graffiti of the time, but they are now artistic icons that beg to be preserved and should not be painted over by taggers. At Graffiti Bustin', members will discuss their efforts to keep Little Cottonwood and the Black Rock clean of graffiti, with a broad overview of their efforts. Virtual, Wednesday, May 5, noon. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3eoEDVn