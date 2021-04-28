 Citizen Revolt: Week of April 29 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

April 28, 2021 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of April 29 

Who Cares About Redistricting?, May Day Is Workers Day, Water and Native Americans, Who Ya Gonna Call?

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Who Cares About Redistricting?
Want to know what the Democrats think about redistricting—commonly known as gerrymandering? The Women's Democratic Club of Utah will host Noah Rosenberg of Better Boundaries, the group that led the nonpartisan citizens initiative Proposition 4. The state has formed an Independent Redistricting Commission to suggest how voting districts should be drawn, but the highly Republican Legislature will still have the final say. Do Democrats have any hope of better representation? Rosenberg will explain the process and how average citizens can get involved at Redistricting & What's All the Buzz About? Newly elected Rep. Ashlee Matthews will also talk about her passion for bees and this year's new bee related legislation. Virtual, Saturday, May 1, 11:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3tLTEXz

May Day Is Workers Day
May 1 is about more than dancing around a maypole. It's International Workers Day when people around the world commemorate the contributions of workers and the historic labor movement. In Utah, a right-to-work state, workers rights are often sublimated to those of the employer. Make the Rich Pay! People's Agenda Now! includes speeches from labor aorganizers and activists and demands for economic relief for all workers including an extension of unemployment benefits, the passage of the PRO Act and raising the minimum wage. There will be a call for legalization for all immigrants that would include creating a path to citizenship for the undocumented, abolishing ICE and closing concentration camps. You will also hear about community control of the police and how to stop Asian hate and white supremacist violence. Sego Lily Pavilion at Sugar House Park, 1330 E. 2100 South, Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m., free/fundraiser. https://bit.ly/32UMULz

Water and Native Americans
If it's time to get outside again, then this guided tour of the Sego Canyon rock art site may be for you. Learn the importance of water to the native peoples of the region. Space limited, and masks and social distancing required. This event is part of Think Water Utah, a statewide collaboration and conversation on the critical topic of water presented by Utah Humanities and its partners. The Rock Art Field Trip with the Utah Rock Art Research Association will show you rock art that is similar to that found in Nine Mile Canyon and contains art from three different Native American cultures, along with a well-preserved ghost town. John Wesley Powell River History Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River, Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3vl15pn

Who Ya Gonna Call?
Graffiti Busters. Yes, there's a volunteer group called the Wasatch Graffiti Busters, and they're determined to keep natural and historic places free of vandalism and other damage. The rock art of yesteryear may have been the graffiti of the time, but they are now artistic icons that beg to be preserved and should not be painted over by taggers. At Graffiti Bustin', members will discuss their efforts to keep Little Cottonwood and the Black Rock clean of graffiti, with a broad overview of their efforts. Virtual, Wednesday, May 5, noon. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3eoEDVn

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

Trending

Everlasting Excellence
Spring Quartet
Boba Phat
Inside the (Virtual) Actor's Studio
How Do You Spell Releaf?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • ALEC Knows Best

    Utah Is Good, Bad or Ugly?, Cities, Rank Your Choices
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Apr 28, 2021

  • Citizen Revolt: Week of April 22

    Will We Gerrymander?, Homelessness and Rent, The Earth Through Birds, What's Going on in Myanmar?
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Apr 21, 2021

  • Cox's Honeymoon Phase

    Hey, Let's Hire a Czar!, Navajo Nation Looks Ahead
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Apr 21, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Sept. 26

    Shed light on justice for victims of rape and sexual harassment. Hear how you can make a difference regarding climate change. Plus, listen to local mayors on the challenges we face to clean the air.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 25, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation