Citizen Revolt: Week of April 28 

How About That Big Lie?

In Georgia, they're asking that very question of Marjorie Taylor Greene and whether her embrace of the Big Lie that the election was stolen means she can't run again for office. But clearly one-third of Americans believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. "Political speech—even when false—is protected under the First Amendment, but are there limits? ... How can something this demonstrably false be allowed to spread unchecked?" The voter fraud narrative is another false claim that keeps getting traction. At Is the Big Lie Protected Speech? you will hear experts on the First Amendment tackle these questions, even as the Supreme Court has ruled that certain lies and inaccuracies—mostly from political campaigns—are protected. They will also try to answer the question of responsibility from the media and private entities. If it was the Big Lie, this is the Big Question. Virtual, Wednesday, May 4, 4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3rHwGBW

Preservation or Not Day

As we see big box buildings rising, multi-family units becoming the norm and single-family homes being destroyed, you may wonder about the legacy of historic preservation. Most recently, the century-old Utah Theater met its fate with the wrecking ball. "Preservation ... is a whole community of those who care to preserve, interpret and enliven the stories and places of the past," say organizers of Preservation Community Day. Preservation Utah and the Utah Division of State History will host exhibitors from government agencies and descendant communities, hands-on archaeology and history activities at this event to learn what is at stake for the next generation. It will take place at The Art Castle, a project by Utah Arts Alliance to acquire, preserve and renovate the historic 120-year-old 15th Ward Chapel. The Art Castle, 915 W. 100 South, Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3OtvQ5D

Get Involved, Damn It!

The Hinckley Institute of Politics, PBS Utah and KUER want to help you learn what civic engagement means and what it looks like to be a good citizen. In a two-part series, Panelists will explore Local Civics Matter Workshop No. 1: Why Civic Engagement Matters and Local Civics Matter Workshop No. 2: How to Get Involved in Local Politics. No, you can't just sit on the sidelines and hope things will change. It takes a voice and action and a public engaged in democracy. You'll learn what's happening locally and hear from "real-life community organizers who educated themselves and applied the work needed to see the changes they wanted to see." Facebook Live and Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley, Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3EGsyHW

