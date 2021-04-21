Citizen Revolt: Week of April 22 

click to enlarge

Will We Gerrymander?

It took a citizen's initiative to tell the Legislature that voters want fair representation. But will it happen? The census figures are about to come out and that means Utah will embark on a once-every-10-years process to draw new voting districts. Salt Lake, for instance, was hacked into three congressional districts, some reaching far into the southern rural counties. The Legislature didn't like citizens messing with its power, but an independent advisory commission on redistricting survived. At Utah's Independent Redistricting Commission—a Panel Discussion, you will hear from three members of the commission how they will go about drawing fair maps. Chairman Rex Facer, retired Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham, and independent appointee Jeffrey Baker will join the League of Women Voters to discuss the commission's process and plans for transparency. This is a chance to make yourself heard—and fairly represented. Virtual, Thursday, April 29, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3v9he15

Homelessness and Rent

There's always a lot of talk about homelessness and how to "fix" it, but research shows there's one strategy that actually works—rental assistance. How Universal Rental Assistance Would Reduce Homelessness in Utah will discuss the worth of vouchers and whether the federal government should increase the level. Federal funding is capped so that only one income-eligible family in four can receive a voucher. The Biden administration is proposing adjusting the cap up so that all eligible families can receive a voucher. "In this webinar, we will be talking to Ann Oliva from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities about how this proposal could reduce homelessness in Utah and the United States," organizers say. Virtual, Wednesday, April 28, 1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3gggZgq

The Earth Through Birds

This year, Tracy Aviary is celebrating Earth Day with a Party for the Planet. Activities will be virtual and live at both Liberty Park and the Jordan River Nature Center. There will be events daily from April 22-24, including a river planting project, seed bomb making, self-guided tours and keeper talks. "Join us to learn how to care for and enjoy our planet through exciting hands-on activities, amazing bird encounters, and insightful demonstrations," the Aviary says. Liberty Park, 589 E. 1300 South; Jordan River Parkway, 1125 W. 3300 South, Thursday, April 22, times vary. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3axcKth

What's Going on in Myanmar?

You may have heard about the horrific genocide going on as Myanmar struggles with oppressive military rule and ethnic conflict. Coups and Conflict: Examining Myanmar's Struggle Toward Democracy will highlight the 2011 transition to civilian leadership that has been stained by a military that launched a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims. Panelists will "examine the impact of the military coup in Myanmar on ethnic relationships and conflicts and the challenges and opportunities faced by the NLD-led CRPH and different key stakeholders against the military coup." Virtual, Tuesday, April 27, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mOo88U