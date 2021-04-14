Citizen Revolt: Week of April 15 

click to enlarge

Save the Earth

It's Earth Day 2021, and there are many ways you can honor the Earth, work to save it and help others to recognize the dangers of ignorance. At Alta Earth Day, you can participate in a unique environmental stewardship that encourages "responsible recreation and awareness of the relationship between climate change and the future of the ski industry in Little Cottonwood Canyon and beyond." There's Snowshoe With a Naturalist from Cottonwood Canyon, Birding on Skis with Tracy Aviary, Trees and Skis with TreeUtah and a free screening of The Story of Plastic. At The Artivism Earth Day 2021, prominent artists, educators and scientists from University of Utah and across the nation collaborate on a series of performances to address climate crisis. You'll see a Video Mosaic, Hour of Decision: A Cycle of Four Elements, Crossroads project, KUER/Artivism4Earth panel discussion, and finally Artivism for Earth: Expressions of Loss and Hope. There will be multiple online events, mostly set at the Natural History Museum of Utah, and the event willfeature performance pieces featuring scientific data, dance, new music compositions,visuals and words to illuminate the climate crisis. Alta: Virtual, or at 10010 E. Little Cottonwood Road, Alta, Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3rZGlBr

Artivism: Virtual, Thursday, April 22, noon-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3dMo7hE

Crime Victims' Rights Week

Some 3.3 million U.S. residents age 12 or older were victims of violent crime in 2018, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics' National Crime Victimization Survey. Salt Lake City is one of the 20 most dangerous cities in the country, leaving a trail of often-unresolved trauma and victimization. 2021 National Crime Victims Rights Week begins on Sunday, April 18, when you can learn about survivors and how to stand up for victims' rights. Sunday will feature a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m., while the week will highlight trauma as an expressive artform, a podcast, healing programs, films and panels. Virtual, Sunday, April 18-Friday, April 23, free. https://bit.ly/3d2d2tJ

Black History 'R' Us

Maybe you remember when some Utah parents opted their kids out of Black history at school? It's also notable that it was only in 1963 when Utah's 75-year ban on interracial marriage was lifted. Also, of note: Mormon pioneers introduced African slavery and provided a local market for Indian slavery when they came to this area. This is only part of the long history of Blacks in Utah and how they helped grow the state into what it is today. Join Black History is Utah History: A Community Conversation, a panel discussion with Utah high school students, Salt Lake school board member Mohamed Baayd, and moderator Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, to "explore ways to incorporate the history of all Utahns, with a focus on our Black community and the importance of providing a complete, honest and diverse history in education." Virtual, Thursday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., free. bit.ly/3mzmJTr