Citizen Revolt: Week of April 14 

Dark Skies ... Sort Of?

Did you know that Salt Lake City is considering ways to promote dark skies? As the city becomes brighter and brighter, fewer and fewer stars appear in the night sky and children grow to believe in an electric world without the peace of the heavens. Government isn't going to help. It's going to be up to each individual to turn it down for the future. "Right now, we have a unique opportunity to communicate the value of a dark sky, as well as to educate about the threats of light pollution to humans and the environment," says organizers of Save the Dark—A Dark Sky Presentation. You'll learn how you can implement better lighting practices, save dark skies and protect them for future generations. You'll hear from Bettymaya Foott, director of engagement of the International Dark Sky Association. And you'll be able to witness the beauty of dark skies from Little Cottonwood Canyon. 10420 Little Cottonwood Road, Suite 1, Alta, Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3JqrDvH

The Plan After Prison

Everybody complains about crime, but why does the United States imprison more people than any other country, even China? What's not working? Chris Wilson knows what it's like first-hand, and he knows how to change the culture. Sentenced to life in prison without parole at 18, he worked to change his life and in his 30s, persuaded a judge to reduce his sentence. "While behind bars, Chris embarked on a remarkable journey of self-improvement. At the age of 20, he wrote a list of things he intended to accomplish or acquire; he called it his Master Plan. ... Today, Chris is a speaker, advocate and social entrepreneur who employs citizens returning from prison—a hand up for those who, before him, were too often crushed by our unforgiving parole and release system." Don't miss The Master Plan with Chris Wilson, presented by the University of Utah MUSE Project. The University of Utah Alumni House, 155 Central Campus Drive, Thursday, April 14, noon. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3LRxMTg

Climate Change Challenge

We know what the challenges of climate change are, but what about a Constructive Dialogue for Grand Challenges: Lesson Learned From Climate Change? Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, will join a panel to discuss the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue. The latest climate change report made some dismal projections including an if-not-now-then-never plea to the world. "We are at a crossroads.The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming," said Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Will we use them? Online or in person at the Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, Monday, April 18, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3DRRWde