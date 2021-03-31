Citizen Revolt: Week of April 1 

click to enlarge

Community Clean-Up

Remember the community support behind saving the iconic Allen Park? Purchased in 1931, George and Ruth Allen lived there with their exotic bird collection and put old homes on new foundations to rent out for generations. It is one of the many community parks that fell into disrepair after years of neglect. Salt City just launched Volunteering With Trails & Natural Lands, a web portal where you can choose a project and help preserve and beautify these idyllic places, with one upcoming cleanup planned for Ensign Peak. "Volunteering to install native plants our natural land areas like Fife Wetlands along the city's section of the Jordan River Parkway Trail or participate in a community workday at beloved Allen Park, TNL's newest acquisition in Sugar House, is a meaningful way to keep our city shining, and our closest nature escapes inviting to everyone who seeks respite or recreation in them." Ensign Peak, Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m., free. stewardship.slc.gov

What About Anti-Semitism?

Utahns live in a white bubble where stereotypes can proliferate. During the horrific Capitol insurrection, the nation watched as people donned neo-Nazi symbols and shouted white supremacist slogans. The U.N. Secretary-General noted that anti-Semitism is the oldest, most persistent and entrenched form of racism and religious persecution in our world. "White supremacists are organizing and recruiting across borders, flaunting the symbols and tropes of the Nazis and their murderous ambitions," say organizers of Reframing the Conversation: White Supremacy and Anti-Semitism. The pandemic has helped these nativist movements come out of the shadows and threaten Americans and all minority communities. Join a panel discussion on the threat and what to do about it. Virtual, Wednesday, April 7, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/39dzhdR

The Bystander Effect

Kitty Genovese's tragic death has become the symbol of bystander apathy in the nation. But standing by during a crime is a complicated social phenomenon that has persisted for generations. Bystander complicity is highly relevant today during a time of pervasive campus sexual assaults and attacks on the Asian community. The Crime of Complicity will feature professor Amos Guiora, who will address thebystander-victim relationship from multiple perspectives, focusing first on theHolocaust and then exploring cases in contemporary society. Think about Harvey Weinstein and the Team USA Gymnastics doctor, for instance. Virtual, Monday, April 5. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3rkez28

Break Free From Plastics

Federal lawmakers have reintroduced a sweeping bill to ban some single-use plastic products and set recycled content requirements, among other provisions. Plastics contribute not only to litter and pollution but also to climate change as they use fossil fuels and emit greenhouse gases. At the #BreakFreeFromPlastic virtual rally you will not only learn about the dire effects of plastic pollution, but also hear about this comprehensive legislation being proposed, and who is opposing it. Virtual, Thursday, April 1, 5 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3w2FQtC