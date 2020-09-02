Citizen Revolt: September 3 

click to enlarge

Funding Public Ed

Oh, great. Just when parents are trying to figure out how to send their kids back to school safely, the Legislature wants to talk money. Well, actually you are being asked to talk money. We all know that education isn't well funded and despite promises and public pressure, nothing has really changed. The Legislature passed a bill in the last session to fund for inflation and student growth, expand use of revenue raised through capital levies and add rainy day funds for education. But wait. That won't happen unless citizens approve SJR9, a constitutional amendment to expand the use of the income tax. At Informed Decisions 2020: Funding Public Education in Utah, you will hear opinions and facts on this amendment. Virtual, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 12-1 p.m. Free/register: https://bit.ly/31DAyrb

Protect the Past

No, that doesn't mean preserving confederate monuments. "If you love archaeology, getting outside and giving back to this place that has given us so much then you won't want to miss this!" organizers of Protect the Past! With the Utah Cultural Site Stewardship Program say. Public archaeologist Elizabeth Hora will introduce the Utah Cultural Site Stewardship Program in an effort to bring archaeologists, public officials and the public together to protect Utah's diverse history. Virtual, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3jnnGeH

What Is Gender?

Even if you think you know what the word "gender" means, you might want to hear what other people—especially those making public policy—think. "We go over the basis of what gender is, how that differs from sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation and gender identity. We will dive into how socialization affects behavior, emotions, connection with others and barriers to service," organizers of Gender Socialization say. Andi Tremonte of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition will speak. With a background in psychology and women and gender studies, she has been a transgender support group facilitator and Safe Zone trainer for OUTreach Resource Centers in Northern Utah. Virtual, Thursday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. Free/register: https://bit.ly/3gwBaDe

Help the Unsheltered

The homeless population has been increasingly displaced by the closure of the Road Home and the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Relief Outreach is a chance to help the un-homed with basic necessities. "We will be providing free onsite Hep-C testing, wound care, haircuts, food, clothing, hygiene kits, needle exchange, music, resources and much more," organizers say. "Marvin, from Justice for Cody, will be BBQ-ing hamburgers and hot dogs, and we will also have a street team delivering sack lunches and water to individuals who are unable to attend." Sun Trapp parking lot, 102 S. 600 West, Friday, Sept. 4, 12-4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3b5xSWh