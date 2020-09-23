 Citizen Revolt: September 24 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 23, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: September 24 

Black Women's Activism, Climate Activism, How to Vote on Judges, Support for Farmers

Black Women's Activism
Maybe you've heard of Ida B Wells, Rosa Parks and Fannie Lou Hamer—all female African American activists who fought for justice and equality at different times. And while we have just celebrated the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, it is becoming increasingly clear that Black women were shut out of the suffragist movement. Curators From the Couch: Black Women's Activism in Early America will help you understand the bravery of these women and the barriers they faced. It will also help bring the Black Lives Matter movement into focus as Black women still struggle with a culture of racism and violence. Facebook Live, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3hNlcFb

Climate Activism
We live in a changing world—in multiple ways. Climate science is changing along with the political environment in the United States and beyond. The 2020 Virtual Citizens' Climate Mountain West Regional Conference will explore the intersectionality of climate and racism and how to go beyond partisanship and personal biases to effectively and authentically engage with diverse allies. You will hear about policies that conserve nature and protect water supplies. Presenters will make the case for carbon pricing and update you on climate science and how the pandemic has affected our climate. Virtual, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m.-Sunday, Sept. 27, 4:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2HcTHsid

How to Vote on Judges
Did you ever wonder why almost all Utah judges get a passing grade in retention elections? Do you even know anything about the judges up for election in the state? Judges on the Ballot: Casting Informed Votes in Retention Elections will open a window to this murky and yet merit-based system. "Utah's distinctive, merit-based process to select, evaluate and retain its judges gives voters an important voice at every general election. How well do you know your judges? Come and learn how you can cast an informed vote on judges this November," organizers say. You'll hear from Kim Cordova, executive director, Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice and former Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine Durham, among others. Virtual, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2FLsFaP

Support for Farmers
For $1, you won't just get a scoop of Culver's frozen custard but you will also support the Future Farmers of America. The Scoops of Thanks Day will donate proceeds for the FFA. "Over the last six years, this annual fundraiser has raised more than $350,000," organizers say. "As the global population expands by more than 2 billion by 2050, farmers will be expected to grow 70 percent more food than they do now. That means that supporting modern agriculture and future generations of farmers is more important than ever." At a location near you, Thursday, Sept. 24, $1, culvers.com.

