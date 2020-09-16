 Citizen Revolt: September 17 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 16, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: September 17 

Clean Up the Lake, Get Hired, Race and Gender Explored

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Clean Up the Lake
Remember the days when sewage seeped into the Great Salt Lake? There is still plenty of pollution flowing into the iconic salt water lake, and the International Coastal Cleanup 2020 intends to stem that tide. While some pollution is still due to industry, much comes from city streets, parking lots, farms, construction sites and logging and mining operations. This annual cleanup targets trash that threatens the wildlife habitat and water quality. "Because all waterways in our watershed flow to the Great Salt Lake, you can collect trash anywhere within our terminal basin. Whether on the beach of Great Salt Lake, along the Jordan River Parkway or in runoff gutters along your own street—anywhere you remove trash will improve water quality, wildlife habitat and the health of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem," organizers say. Check map, Thursday-Monday, Sept. 24-28, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3kj6h7J

Get Hired
The news reports that unemployment claims "hold steady." That doesn't mean much to the 155,800 who are out of work now, many due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hiring During COVID features local human resources representatives and recruiters who will share what they're seeing in their field and tell you how to stand out in the competition. "We'll discuss the current job market in Utah and tips for standing out in a crowded candidate pool," organizers say. There's time at the end for Q&A. Virtual, Thursday, Sept. 17, 6-7:15 p.m., free.
https://bit.ly/3hg4gHr

Race and Gender Explored
If you didn't know that Black women are the ones who started the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, then you can't really understand how race and gender play out in the political environment. "The Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements have placed a spotlight on enduring racial and gender inequalities in the U.S.," says the Utah Women and Leadership Project. The Exploring the Intersectionality of Race and Gender panel discussion features Sui Lang L. Panoke, Michelle Love-Day, Dr. Christy Glass and Dr. LaShawn Williams. They will explore women and girls of color and how they navigate politics, the workplace, education and mental health services. "The panel will also examine the roles of power and identity and how they contribute to the experience of marginalization and oppression for many women," say organizers. Learn to challenge race and gender norms and break stereotypes. Virtual, Friday, Sept. 18, 12-1:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/33gFPEO

 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

