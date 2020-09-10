 Citizen Revolt: September 10 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 10, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: September 10 

How to Change an Opinion, Black History Conference, Is Higher Ed Still a Thing?, Darrien Hunt Vigil

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

How to Change an Opinion
In this toxic and polarized political environment, wouldn't you like to know how to mold someone's opinion? "Learn from an industry expert who helped Fortune 50 companies like Facebook and Walmart understand their customers and how campaigns are using these strategies with voters," say organizers of Shaping Public Opinion: How to Change Billions of People's Opinions (and Not Get Caught). This is not about #fakenews; it's about how to frame a powerful persuasion campaign "while telling the hard-hitting, brutal truth and tales from the trenches." You'll hear from a vice president of Y2 Analytics who has affected growth in some of Fortune 500 companies. And you'll hear how others are shaping false narratives that resonate. Online, Hinckley Institute of Politics, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3bDZVN7

Black History Conference
With Black Lives Matter making headlines, now is the perfect time to learn about the African Americans of our past. There are both paid and free events during which you will learn about the Buffalo Soldier, the Black Cowboy and Black Pioneers. "These are the counter-stories and fulfilling narratives you won't hear anywhere else. We will solemnly remember and celebrate these forgotten American heroes," say organizers of 2020 Black History Conference. You may also learn how to track your own personal ancestral history. The $60 ticket gives you entrance to the full day of activities, plus the free Ancestral Remembrance Day. Conference: Virtual, Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., $60, https://bit.ly/2QRkJa6. Remembrance Day: Virtual, Friday, Sept. 11, 5-8:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2DsiBm2

Is Higher Ed Still a Thing?
With COVID-19 spreading in college campuses, the question is how to navigate the many disparate concerns of returning to class. What about enrollment, admissions, financial challenges and even the social aspect of higher education? Everything is changing, and the big question is whether the change is temporary or permanent. You will hear from presidents and vice presidents of the University of Utah, Salt Lake Community College and BYU Idaho at The Future of Higher Education. Clark Gilbert, president of BYU Idaho, has been a supporter of "disruptive innovation," and should be interesting to hear in this naturally disruptive environment. Virtual, Thursday, Sept. 10, 12-1 p.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/3bz18Fd

Darrien Hunt Vigil
In 2014, a 22-year-old Black man was shot and killed while running away from two white police officers while cosplaying as a samurai with a decorative sword. Because of the low bar in police shootings, the Utah County Attorney found the case justified. On this anniversary of Hunt's death, you may join the Darrien Hunt Vigil Honoring the Anniversary of his Death. Wear a mask, bring water and dress up in his honor. Pioneer Park, 500 W. Center St., Provo, Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3lQ2OyK

