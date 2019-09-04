 Citizen Revolt: Sept. 5 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 04, 2019

Citizen Revolt: Sept. 5 

Rally for the Amazon. Hear some of the liberal and conservative points on affordable health care. Plus, listen to local leaders on how you can help protect reproductive rights.

By
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

AMAZON FOREST RALLY
As if local pollution and global warming weren't enough, now we have the Amazon on fire. There goes much of our oxygen—anywhere from 6% to 20% of the world's production. There have been more than 74,000 fires this year, an 84% increase from the year before. Indigenous people have been warning of the dangers for years, and now at the Amazon Forest Emergency Rally, these "Earth Defenders" are calling for international solidarity. The nonprofit advocacy group Amazon Watch, the National Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) and Extinction Rebellion are organizing a Global Day of Action for the Amazon. Main Street and 200 South, Thursday, Sept. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Lbm7kw.

HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY PANEL
Now, this should be interesting if you want to see the intersection of conservative and liberal thinking in action. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams participates in the Sutherland Institute's 2019 Congressional Series on Reining in the Cost of Healthcare. McAdams examines health care affordability and the increasing costs of Americans' prescription medicines, after which a panel examines how to keep the cost of prescription drugs down. The Sutherland Institute, a conservative political think-tank, is facilitating civic dialogue with these panels. Attendees are required to register, and organizers reserve the right to remove disruptive audience members. Sutherland Institute, 15 W. South Temple, Ste. 200, Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m., free, bit.ly/2ZAgm9q.

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS TALK
As the Trump administration ages, women's rights deteriorate. The latest salvo comes as Planned Parenthood exits Title X coverage over a rule prohibiting organizations from referring women for abortion. Patients around the country will be affected as Planned Parenthood serves about 40% of all Title X recipients. At Protecting Women's Reproductive Rights for Utah, you hear from Utah Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City; John Mejía, legal director for ACLU of Utah; and Planned Parenthood Association of Utah's VP of Public Policy Heather Stringfellow about what is being done to maintain protections. "Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost [D-Salt Lake City] will be giving her Passion Pitch on her efforts to protect abortion access for victims of rape," the event's Facebook page says. Sheraton Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $26-$31, bit.ly/2UhDLr2.

Tags:

