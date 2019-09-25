Citizen Revolt: Sept. 26 

click to enlarge

Every year, activists step out to oppose the culture of rape, sexual harassment and sexual assault. And this year, thefocuses on justice, which can only be defined through the lenses of survivors themselves. "For some, this means using the justice system with results," the event's Facebook page says. "For others, justice may be much more personal. We will address how justice is not one size fits all, with personal stories and educational speakers." Make a poster and bring a sign to walk from Washington Square to the Utah Capitol and send a message to legislators.

NO SNOW?

As part of Climate Week, the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah (HEAL Utah), Torrey House Press and Black Diamond are sponsoring an interactive climate change discussion—titled Where Will the Snow Go?—that you won't want to miss, especially if you're an outdoor enthusiast. "From altering how we access activities to morphing our relationship with the outdoors and each other, our climate will—and already is—drastically altering what it's like to live in Utah," the event's Facebook page says. Panelists, including winter sports athlete Angel Collinson, tell attendees how they can make a difference in the fight against climate change. A state legislator will also be present to answer questions. Black Diamond headquarters, 2084 E. 3900 South, Monday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2lZrSsU.

MAYORS' TOWN HALL

If you live in Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights or Sandy, you won't want to miss this chance to hear about the challenges we face to clean the air. And, hey, it's not just a problem for the residents of these cities. Air quality issues span the county—and the country. At Mayors' Town Hall—For Stewardship of the Air and Climate, mayors are joined by professors of atmospheric science and environmental law, so you know you can hear facts as well as opinions. You get some of both from the student activists who are participating, too. The discussion is followed by a Q&A. Albion Middle School, 2755 E. 8890 South, Sandy, Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2ks4WC1.