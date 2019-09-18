Citizen Revolt: Sept. 19 

click to enlarge

ARTS & HUMANITIES DEBATE

You can never get enough of hearing from the two contenders for Salt Lake City mayor. Check out the Arts & Humanities Debate, sponsored by the Utah Cultural Alliance, where Utah Sen. Luz Escamilla and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall share their view on supporting the underfunded arts community. This is another chance to meet the candidates and tell them your concerns. Moderated by KSL Channel 5's Amanda Dickson. Main Library Auditorium, 210 E. 400 South, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2kMhkgn.

ENERGY SUMMIT

There's just too much at stake to sit back and take it. The People's Energy Summit attempts to bring together diverse voices "to create a just transition toward a renewable and regenerative future," according to the event's website. This daylong forum includes keynote speakers as well as workshops designed to be participatory and educational. "We will get our hands dirty, using art and land-based solutions to connect with one another and our environment. While dreaming of a thriving future, we will address systemic injustices that place disproportionate risk on indigenous people, immigrants, refugees, and rural communities in a changing climate and economy," the website says. Forums include youth activism and faith-based community perspectives on stewardship. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/PeoplesEnergySummit.

EMPOWERING INDIGENOUS VOTERS

You know how the president is always giving marching orders to immigrants. Well, our Native Americans are ready to stand up to the abuse. At First Nations Voting Rights: Planting for the Futurein Salt Lake City, they compare strategies for equal representation, preparation for the 2020 census, redistricting and rural addressing projects "to ensure that every vote on native nations across the U.S. is counted," according to the event's website. The conference is sponsored by the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and Rural Utah Projectto address national and state issues. Common Cause President Karen Hobert Flynn, National Redistricting Manager Dan Vicuna and other experts speak. University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, 383 S. University St., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-Friday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m., free, bit.ly/2lPxKF3.