September 11, 2019

Citizen Revolt: Sept. 12 

Meet with your local lawmakers to learn how to best communicate with them. Stand with others to raise awareness for climate change. Plus, hear from New York Times critic Wesley Morris at the U.

MEET THE LAWMAKERS
If you live in the Park City area, you won't want to miss Park City Engagement Matters: Connecting With Your State Reps. In fact, you might want to hear them out even if you're not from the area. Find out what they really care about and how to interact with them—and any legislator—so that you can have a voice. Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden; Sen. Ron Winterton, R-Roosevelt; Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City; Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber; and Rep. Logan Wilde, R-Croydon, will be there. Tax reform, health care, firearms safety are all issues that are on the table for the upcoming legislative session. You might not be a paid lobbyist, but community activism matters, and here is a way to find out how to highlight your concerns. Park City Library, Community Room, 1255 Park Ave., Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., free, bit.ly/2lZfyZu.

CLIMATE STRIKE
The Amazon is on fire, the Bahamas and the Southeast coast are awash with Hurricane Dorian, June was the hottest June ever, and now what? You have to wonder how there are any climate deniers left on the globe. Wonder no more. It's probably politics as usual. Take a stand and join the student-led movement Act Now on Climate Change during the Climate Strike SLC. They gather every Friday at the front of the Capitol to draw awareness to the catastrophic effects of climate change. Don't let them stand alone. State Capitol, 350 N. State, Friday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free, bit.ly/2knImuv.

EQUALITY UNWRAPPED
There's a lot of talk about equality, but what is really being done to reach the goal, and is it attainable? In the second of a three-part series Equality is Not Enough, you hear from Wesley Morris, a critic-at-large at The New York Times and a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine. While it looks like there's too much work to be done to address inequality, "We can start by including more voices in the conversations," the event's website says. "We can unpack and disrupt traditional ways of thinking. We can challenge institutions and devise new ways of viewing our world. And we can cultivate opportunities that enable all of us to thrive." S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, 383 S. University St., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7-8:30 p.m., $15, bit.ly/UWSL-speaker-series.

