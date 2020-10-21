Citizen Revolt: October 22 

click to enlarge

Learn About the Port

As the resistance to the Inland Port continues to grow, now's the time for an update on what is still planned and what you can do. Deeda Seed of the Center for Biological Diversity will present at the University of Utah's Lunch & Learn—Utah's Inland Port, a development being powered forward by business interests that have little concern for the environmental impacts. The port will cover property in Salt Lake City, Magna and West Valley City, threatening wildlife habitats as well as the air and water of the valley itself. For the "other side" of the debate, join the Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, Nov. 4, when executive director Jack Hedge will defend the port. Virtual, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 12-1 p.m., free. https://continue.utah.edu/osher/lectures

Waste Food Much?

With families struggling to buy food, every Utahn should be mindful of what they're wasting at home. Utahns Against Hunger reports that the state has more than doubled its food insecurity rate since the pandemic began in February, and food prices continue to rise. And yet, consumers waste somewhere between 30 percent and 40 percent of the nation's food supply each year. That's about 1.3 billion tons of food. Morgan Bowerman became interested in waste management during her time in Sub-Saharan Africa where she founded Recycling for Hope—the first recycling initiative in Northern Uganda. She is now focused on finding a solution for food waste in Utah as the sustainability manager for Wasatch Resource Recovery. Join the URA Trash Talk Series: Preventing Food Waste at Home to find out how you can help. Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7-8 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3nMbE1H

Connect Through Climbing

What does climbing have to do with business or your own connection with nature? Environmentalist Nathaniel Coleman sees it as an opportunity for people to find a deeper connection with nature and to become stewards of the outdoors. "As environmental threats and hardships add pressure to these areas, Nathaniel is driven to action. He will also discuss how he has witnessed the climbing community step up to save businesses vital to these communities," organizers say. At Climbing & Caring for Wild Places, Coleman will talk about his experiences in Mallorca, Spain and Rocklands, South Africa, as well as Utah's own Little Cottonwood Canyon. Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 22, 12-12:40 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/340PFMy

Slavery's a Thing

If you've read your ballot, you know that among the seven constitutional amendments, one—Amendment C—asks whether you think eliminating slavery from the Constitution is a good thing. Say what? At Amendment C: What Does It Mean to Abolish Slavery from Utah's Constitution in 2020?, you'll hear from Rep. Sandra Hollins, D- Salt Lake, the only Black woman in the Legislature, about how she persuaded lawmakers to unanimously approve putting the question on the ballot. What does our Constitution say? "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within this state." A punishment for crime? Learn more: Virtual, Monday, Oct. 26, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3k4K7Gx