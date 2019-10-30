 Citizen Revolt: Oct. 31 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

October 30, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Oct. 31 

Hear tips on how to speak to youth about sexual health. Listen to local journalists discuss the ins and outs of facts. Plus, gain useful tips on how to engage in political discussions civilly.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

ADULTS TALKING ABOUT SEX
If you think kids need educating about sexual topics, take a hard look at the adults. Whether they are simply uncomfortable or legitimately fearful of political backlash, adults need to learn how to approach this subject in a positive and realistic way. Askable Adults Matter Training does just that. Targeting adults who work with youth, "participants will learn the realities many youth face today about their sexual health, learn how to handle difficult questions youth have and refer them to trusted sexual health services," Planned Parenthood's website says. Don't go hide in a corner. Planned Parenthood, 345 W. Bearcat Drive, South Salt Lake, 385-232-3895, Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $25, bit.ly/2PhM4mh

FACTS OR #FAKENEWS?
Join the pros as they discuss what exactly constitutes a "fact." Is That a Fact? features Fox 13 News' Ben Winslow, KUER 90.1 FM's Andrew Becker and The Salt Lake Tribune's Bethany Rodgers as they discuss what constitutes facts in the news today and how it informs their work. In this information swamp of social media, it's more important than ever to discern fact from fiction, and learn why news outlets don't always parrot your personal views. The roundtable takes off right after a matinee of Pioneer Theater Co.'s The Lifespan of a Fact. Pioneer Theatre Co., 300 S. 1400 East, Saturday, Nov. 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/32RtZQ8

CIVIL TALK
Maybe you just heard the governor talk about hyper-partisanship and the "bad people on both sides" of the aisle. While this might be a tired trope used by politicians to provide cover for bad actors, there's some truth to it. Too often, people have stopped listening, and that's no way to change minds and sway policy. Civil Talk: Messaging to Sway Minds and Votes "teaches community members how to improve their communications to make a difference on issues they care about—including how to disagree and have civil political conversations; how words, messengers and advocacy style matter; and how to communicate with elected officials," the event's website says. No matter where—in your community, workplace or family—messaging matters. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Ste. 2018, Monday, Nov. 4, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/365BJQg

