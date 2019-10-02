Citizen Revolt: Oct. 3 

click to enlarge

GENDER WAGE GAP INVESTIGATION

Come and bear your testimony about how being a working woman in Utah affects your bottom line. The Utah Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is Examining the Gender Wage Gap in Utah and the implications of pay inequity or downright discrimination in the workplace. They are looking at the causes of the wage gap, based on sex and race, and whether federal enforcement has an impact. "This is an opportunity to bring different perspectives together to better understand the scope and potential causes of the problem here in Utah," committee chair Chyleen Richey says in a news release. Written comments can also be submitted through Oct. 31 to afortes@usccr.gov. University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, Rooms 6613 and 6619, 383 S. University St., Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (open comment sessions at 11:30 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.), free, bit.ly/2niQayp.

PRISON RELOCATION AND PORT ISSUES

You might not have heard of Decarcerate Utah, but they're here to make some waves in the prison debate. Their focus is as "an abolitionist teaching and learning group focused on education about the prison-industrial complex by elevating the voices and thought processes behind the abolitionist movement in the U.S. and worldwide." At The Prison Relocation and Utah's Inland Port, they try to connect environmental concerns with racial and community justice in relation to the Utah State Prison relocation and the proposed inland port—both in the fragile wetlands near the Great Salt Lake. Mestizo Coffee House, 631 W. North Temple, Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2mlUwVr.

GUNS TO GARDEN TOOLS

Well, here's a twist to the gun buy-back proposals that go nowhere. How about turning your weapons of personal destruction into tools for growth and nourishment? That's what you'll be doing at Swords to Ploughshares—Transforming Guns into Garden Tools. Watch how Rawtools Inc. transforms a donated gun into a garden tool, and join a movement that can springboard into a statewide discussion about reducing gun violence in Utah. This family-friendly event also showcases authentic blacksmithing to "turn a weapon of war into an instrument of peace," according to the event's Facebook page. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1710 S. Foothill Drive, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:30-2:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2nTb1sN.