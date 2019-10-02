 Citizen Revolt: Oct. 3 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

October 02, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Oct. 3 

Help examine the gender wage gap in Utah. Hear a different perspective on the prison relocation and inland port. Plus, learn how to turn your gun into a garden tool.




GENDER WAGE GAP INVESTIGATION
Come and bear your testimony about how being a working woman in Utah affects your bottom line. The Utah Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is Examining the Gender Wage Gap in Utah and the implications of pay inequity or downright discrimination in the workplace. They are looking at the causes of the wage gap, based on sex and race, and whether federal enforcement has an impact. "This is an opportunity to bring different perspectives together to better understand the scope and potential causes of the problem here in Utah," committee chair Chyleen Richey says in a news release. Written comments can also be submitted through Oct. 31 to afortes@usccr.gov. University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, Rooms 6613 and 6619, 383 S. University St., Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (open comment sessions at 11:30 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.), free, bit.ly/2niQayp.

PRISON RELOCATION AND PORT ISSUES
You might not have heard of Decarcerate Utah, but they're here to make some waves in the prison debate. Their focus is as "an abolitionist teaching and learning group focused on education about the prison-industrial complex by elevating the voices and thought processes behind the abolitionist movement in the U.S. and worldwide." At The Prison Relocation and Utah's Inland Port, they try to connect environmental concerns with racial and community justice in relation to the Utah State Prison relocation and the proposed inland port—both in the fragile wetlands near the Great Salt Lake. Mestizo Coffee House, 631 W. North Temple, Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2mlUwVr.

GUNS TO GARDEN TOOLS
Well, here's a twist to the gun buy-back proposals that go nowhere. How about turning your weapons of personal destruction into tools for growth and nourishment? That's what you'll be doing at Swords to Ploughshares—Transforming Guns into Garden Tools. Watch how Rawtools Inc. transforms a donated gun into a garden tool, and join a movement that can springboard into a statewide discussion about reducing gun violence in Utah. This family-friendly event also showcases authentic blacksmithing to "turn a weapon of war into an instrument of peace," according to the event's Facebook page. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1710 S. Foothill Drive, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:30-2:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2nTb1sN.



  • Oh, the Places You'll Breathe

    How do we balance a clean environment with local growth? National parks will soon be open to off-roaders. Plus, how the country's swamp has just gotten more swampy.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 2, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Sept. 26

    Shed light on justice for victims of rape and sexual harassment. Hear how you can make a difference regarding climate change. Plus, listen to local mayors on the challenges we face to clean the air.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 25, 2019

  • Perilous Privacy

    You might be surprised at what the state tries, or tries not so hard, to keep private. Utah sure does love its empty land. Plus, more plastic bag ban talk.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 25, 2019
  • Citizen Revolt: Sept. 26

    Shed light on justice for victims of rape and sexual harassment. Hear how you can make a difference regarding climate change. Plus, listen to local mayors on the challenges we face to clean the air.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 25, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Sept. 19

    Hear from the two mayoral candidates about Salt Lake City's underfunded arts community. Come together to learn how to create a renewable and regenerative future. Plus, join Native Americans to empower indigenous voters.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 18, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Sept. 12

    Meet with your local lawmakers to learn how to best communicate with them. Stand with others to raise awareness for climate change. Plus, hear from New York Times critic Wesley Morris at the U.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Citizen Revolt: April 19

    In one week, you can change the world.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 18, 2018
