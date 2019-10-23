Citizen Revolt: Oct. 24 

click to enlarge

DEBT CRISIS UNRAVELED

You know those annoying people who argue about whether we're actually facing a national debt crisis? And don't forget how they blame Obama or Trump, the Republicans or the Democrats. So when you hear that the national debt is reaching $22.6 trillion, what's the first thought that enters your mind? If it's a big question mark, then you should join America's Debt Crisis, a discussion with Utah's leading economists. Panelists join Mike Murphy, chief of staff and director of strategic initiatives for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, to talk about the implications for Utah. How do we even begin to pay this debt or is it better simply to live with it? Thomas S. Monson Center, 411 E. South Temple, Thursday, Oct. 24, noon-1 p.m., $20/lunch, bit.ly/2Bo9VII

MAKE A CLIMATE PROTEST BANNER

There will be other climate strikes. Just like the air—we're not about to clean it up overnight—and global climate strikes will continue until we do. Doesn't it make sense to be prepared? At this 2 ½ hour Climate Activism Protest Banner Workshop you'll be able to express your frustration on canvas or other materials reclaimed and from the Creative Reuse Center. The workshop is open to anyone over the age of 13. Clever Octopus, 4973 S. State, Murray, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8:30 p.m., $10, bit.ly/32Cu21K

UNDERSTANDING SEXUALITY

Yes, this is Utah where sex ed is all about abstinence. Funny how that abstinence thing doesn't really seem to work, so you might want to hear about the real thing. Shafia Zaloom, veteran sex educator, and author of the newly released book, Sex, Teens, & Everything in Between, talks about safe sexuality practices, the importance of consent and the value of relationships grounded in authentic connection through the conscious practice of care and dignity. At An Evening With Shafia Zaloom, "Shafia will guide us toward a deeper understanding of how to encourage our children to embrace a healthier and responsible understanding of sexuality," the event's Facebook page says. Dolly's Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/33KvFuJ