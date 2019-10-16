 Citizen Revolt: Oct. 17 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

October 16, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Oct. 17 

Learn about tools needed to challenge systems of exclusion. Hear from mayoral candidates about the westside. Plus, find out how to protest effectively.

EQUAL OR EQUAL?
There's a lot of talk about inequality, and there's a lot of talk about socialism. Why are these two concepts so diametrically opposed and is it even important to address inequality? At the third installment of Equality is Not Enough—Building Equitable Communities, speaker Brittany Packnett offers the tools needed to challenge the systems of exclusion. "We can start by including more voices in the conversations. We can unpack and disrupt traditional ways of thinking. We can challenge institutions and devise new ways of viewing our world. And we can cultivate opportunities that enable all of us to thrive," the event's website says. University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, 383 S. University St., 801-736-8929, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $15, bit.ly/UWSL-Speaker-Series

CANDIDATES LOOK AT WEST SIDE
You might think you've heard it all, but there's still plenty to know from the two Salt Lake City mayoral candidates—Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall. The West Side Mayoral Debate is a targeted format in which candidates field questions provided by an array of west side community-based organizations. And in case you think this is just a geographical issue, imagine what the debate would be like without mention of the inland port, air quality and affordable housing. Moderated by KRCL 90.9 FM Radioactive co-host Billy Palmer, the debate is broadcast live on KRCL. Voter registration opportunities and answers are available in English and Spanish. Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/35AEF7s

HOW TO PROTEST EFFECTIVELY
What works when you're so damned frustrated and aren't being heard? It's the age-old question of civility vs. riot. This Campus-Community Dialogue: Protest seeks to "create regular opportunities for interested members of our community to engage in civil and constructive dialogue dedicated to exploring some of the key challenges facing our campus, state, country and world," according to the event's website. The community and the nation have become so polarized that differing perspectives are being shut out, while mutual trust is lost. Come see that there are practical solutions to our nation's domestic and international challenges. Main Library, 210 East 400 South, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/33j93B2

