Citizen Revolt: Oct. 10 

click to enlarge

PRIDE PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALL

It's never too early to start thinking about voting Donald Trump out of office. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is hosting a, which the nation will watch live as the 2020 contenders talk about how they would support the LGBTQ community. The town hall will be broadcast on CNN—we know, #fakenews. Not really. "This evening will be historic and there won't be a better way to watch than with your fellow LGBTQ and [their] allies by your side," the event's website says.

THE GRETA EFFECT

Greta Thunberg has inspired and threatened world leaders as global warming becomes a greater danger. But here in Utah, you can thank a former West High student—Mishka Banuri—and two others who organized the first Utah Youth Environmental Summit in 2017. It's back. The idea is to engage more young people in the movement "to campaign for a better and sustainable community that we all deserve to have," the event's Facebook page says. They help introduce pro-environmental legislation and plan public campaigns. Join them at this year's environmental summit. Wasatch Mountain Lodge, 8465 S. Mary Lake Lane, Brighton, Friday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m., free, bit.ly/3570fjK.

MAYORAL ENVIRONMENT DEBATE

Still wondering who to vote for in the Salt Lake City mayor's race? Read this week's cover story. Then, come hear Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall respond to the most pressing issue facing the city—the environment. Moderated by KCPW 88.3 FM's Roger McDonough, candidates "respond to questions regarding protection of our air, water, land, wildlife, wild places, people and communities," the event's Facebook page says. Is there a difference in their perspectives and positions? This is the time to find out. Sponsors include just about every environmental group in the state: Center for Biological Diversity, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA), Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah (HEAL), Sierra Club, Save Our Canyons, Great Salt Lake Audubon, Friends of Great Salt Lake, Wasatch Rising Tide, Utah Rivers Council, SLC Air Protectors, 350.org, and, of course, KCPW. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2AJ7zE0.