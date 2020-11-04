 Citizen Revolt: November 5 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

November 04, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: November 5 

How to Help the Homeless, Equality March, Bernardo's March, Fake News or Journalism?

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

How to Help the Homeless
The weather's changing and Utah's homeless population will soon be left out in the cold. The Road Home has closed and satellite operations have not all had the desired effect. The Utah Foundation plans to address these questions at Homeless in Salt Lake: The COVID-19 Response and People on Streets: How have Utah's homeless service providers dealt with the pandemic? Where are the efforts to address service gaps going? How should we approach those who remain on the streets from a policy standpoint? A panel of experts including Rep. Eric Hutchings will present. Virtual/RSVP, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 9-10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/35QAbKz

Equality March
Before we make America great again, we need to first make it great. "Racial and gender discrimination occur on a daily basis, hindering progress for millions of people around the world," say organizers of the March for Racial and Gender Equality. This is a way to demonstrate the importance of equality and the long road ahead. "As a community, we need to commit ourselves to standing against any form of hatred, facing your own bias and denouncing any behavior that perpetuates hatred." Pioneer Park, 300 W. 300 South, Saturday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/31SEQdZ

Bernardo's March
The group Justice for Bernardo, providing mutual aid to marginalized people, will lead A March in Bernardo's footsteps, in memory of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, or Loske, as friends and family knew him. Marchers will take a familiar route in the Rose Park neighborhood. "In addition to remembering Bernardo, we are protesting a pattern of police brutality that is disproportionately impacting the westside of Salt Lake City, primarily Glendale, Rose Park and West Valley," organizers say. Because of the cooling temperatures, they are asking participants to bring nonperishable food, shoes, warm clothing, coats, baby/children items and other items to the protest. WestPointe Park, 1920 Colonel Road, Saturday, Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m., free.
https://bit.ly/2HGnQk3

Fake News or Journalism?
What does freedom of the press mean in this era of heightened tensions and partisan tropes? The McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture Series: In Praise of Independent Journalism will highlight winners of the National Student Essay Competition and the Utah Essay Competition and focus on the recent presidential election. Jane Mayer, investigative journalist and staff writer for The New Yorker, will be the guest lecturer and participate in a Q&A after her remarks. Virtual, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2HGo8r9

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

