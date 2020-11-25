Citizen Revolt: November 26 

click to enlarge

Animal Rights Protest

A growing global animal rights' movement has led to a wave of activists' prosecutions and has gained the attention of journalists like Ezra Klein. In October 2019, activists urged leaders to pass an international resolution called Rose's Law, part of a proposed Animal Bill of Rights. The resolution demands the "right to rescue as factory farm whistleblowers face stiff legal consequences worldwide," organizers say. Approximately 10 billion animals (not including fish and other sea animals) are killed annually to be eaten, and undercover investigations have found horrific mistreatment while the animals are still alive. Wear your red Rose's Law T-shirt and join the It's Not Food, It's Violence Protest. Liberty Park, northeast corner, 600 E. 900 South, Saturday, Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2UBeARo

How About Those Masks?

Now that Utah is pretty much an all-Republican stronghold, you may want to know what officials will do about COVID-19 and a mask mandate. The governor has enacted a new state of emergency but is being pressured by the emboldened right wing of his party. You can get a better view of the landscape with the Hinckley Report Mask Mandate & Newly Elected Officials. The podcast features Glen Mills,anchor and senior political correspondent with ABC4 Utah; Amy Donaldson, reporter with the Deseret News; and Matt Canham,managing editor of The Salt Lake Tribune. Virtual, any time, free. https://bit.ly/2UKwzF1

Birds and the Lake

You may be familiar with the increasing vulnerability of the Great Salt Lake—the encroaching developments, the landfills and, of course, climate change. "Great Salt Lake provides food and habitat to over 10 million migratory birds represented by 338 species," say organizers of the Salty Science Series. There's nothing typical about the lake and its ecology, as experts will tell you, discussing passages from Great Salt Lake Biology: A Terminal Lake in a Time of Change, a new book reframing the debate. Join the Great Salt Lake Is for the Birds! discussion moderated by GSLI coordinator Jaimi Butler with panelists Ashley Kijowskli and John Neill with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Audubon's Ella Sorensen and USU grad student Mark Bell. Virtual, Thursday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. https://bit.ly/3pEUT9u

Spirit of the Wild

For those who worship a higher power by communing with nature, there's this webinar about "the spiritual value of wild places and how people of all faiths can join together as a powerful voice for the protection of public lands in Utah and across the West." Join the Southern Utah Wilderness Society in a Wild Faith webinar, featuring Ernest Begay, a traditional counselor at Montezuma Creek Community Health Center; Fr. Steve Keplinger, of Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Arizona; and Anna Thurston, a research assistant for the Yale Forum on Ecology and Religion. "Each panelist comes from a unique faith background but their love for the Earth and Utah's wilderness unites them." Virtual, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3nMDtpP