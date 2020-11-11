 Citizen Revolt: November 12 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

November 11, 2020

Citizen Revolt: November 12 

How About Those Monuments?, Pandemic Transformation, Poll-Apolluza and What Went Wrong, Health Care and the Election.

How About Those Monuments?
This is not about Robert E. Lee or the Confederate flag, but it's just as problematic. Monuments to the past are often tone-deaf to their real symbolism—racism, murder and treason, to name a few. And while Utah has few little if any Civil War imagery, it's time that the debate moves to the American West. "Imagery of American Indians is widespread in the American West, and often not questioned," say organizers of Monumental Racism? "This panel of historians and political scientists will discuss the history and meaning of statues like that of the Pokanoket Massasoit, displayed on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol, for today's reckoning with racism and colonialism." Moderated by the University of Utah's Edmund Fong, the event features history professors from Wake Forest University, Babson College and the University of Minnesota. Virtual, Monday, Nov. 16, 2-3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3evLhc9

Pandemic Transformation
"Our current individual and collective suffering is real." That's one of those no-duh messages as people hunker in their homes, mask up when going out and fight the invisible enemy called COVID-19. As the pandemic, climate change, polarization and racism converge, personal suffering emerges. How to deal with it all is what "Opportunities for individual and collective transformation in our current convergence of pandemic, protests, and politics" hopes to address. "Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on their own attitudes and behaviors that intersect with the great challenges that face humanity today," organizers say. Join this hour of experiential learning through dialogue and reflection. Virtual, Thursday, Nov 12, noon, free. https://bit.ly/36czFXK

Poll-Apolluza and What Went Wrong
Whether the elections have been decided or are still in limbo, the one sure thing is that pollsters didn't get it right. That doesn't mean they were exactly wrong, either, but it does mean there's a lot to digest. At 2020 Election Polling: A Postmortem, you'll hear about how race, gender and generation not only affected the vote, but also the many polls that took place leading up to the final days. Panelists include Amy Walter, national editor of The Cook Political Report; Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Global Migration and Demography Research, Pew Research Center; and Vincent Hutchings, University of Michigan diversity and social transformation professor, Hanes Walton Jr. collegiate professor of political science and Afroamerican and African Studies. Virtual, Friday, Nov. 13, 2-3:30 p.m., free https://bit.ly/32ldCgb.

Health Care and the Election
Now that we are moving out of the campaign season, it's time to focus again on the nation's health care. What are the lasting impacts of the pandemic on health-care policy, what are the priorities and what are the strategies—short- and long-term—to address inequities in the system? The Alliance for Health Policy's Post Election Symposium features experts to discuss how the election results could influence the health policy agenda in 2021 and beyond. Virtual, Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 17-18, time TBA, https://bit.ly/3k5wTIP

