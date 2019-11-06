 Citizen Revolt: Nov. 7 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

November 06, 2019

Citizen Revolt: Nov. 7 

Learn about upcoming legislation to prevent gun violence. Choose from one of two upcoming climate change events. Plus, check out this year's Genderevolution conference.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

GUNS AND LILIES
Are you and your children safe—from themselves? In every state, suicides account for the highest number of gun-related deaths. Maybe not so coincidentally, suicides are most common in states with small populations—perhaps because of isolation. Last year, 60% of gun deaths by adults were suicides. At its November luncheon, the Women's Democratic Club of Utah presents Addressing the Gun Violence Epidemic, literally a life-and-death discussion. Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, Mary Ann Thompson with Moms Demand Action, and a representative from the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah discuss upcoming legislation. Sheraton Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $15-30, squ.re/2JzUP7A

CLIMATE CHANGELINGS
Is climate on your mind? Are you coughing, wheezing or just disgusted by the lack of action? You can choose from two climate events, one from those activist teens and the other from the experts. Teens Talk: Climate Change Panel is one in a series where teenagers present and lead discussions—this one on climate change and environmentalism. The second—Clean Energy Forum—brings leaders from the nonprofit, business and government sectors who must collaborate on the path to clean energy. They will speak about getting to 100% renewable energy by 2030. Teens: Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/2N1rsx4. Forum: Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-3 p.m., free, bit.ly/2C2dRPD

GENDER CONFERENCE
Genderevolution 2019: Transcend celebrates the trans, non-binary and gender creative community for the 11th consecutive year. This all-day conference offers workshops, caucuses and vendors. The keynote speaker is Sean Saifa Wall, an intersex activist, visual artist and public researcher. Closing keynote speaker is Hans Lindahl, queer intersex artist, writer and intersex advocate. See p. 20 for more details. Horizonte Instruction and Training Center, 1234 S. Main, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., pre-registration: $30, students/seniors: $15, donations accepted, sforce.co/2PCeRlU

