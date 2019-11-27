Citizen Revolt: Nov. 28 

click to enlarge

DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE

'Tis the season of presents, but with the world at risk, you might want to consider what you buy. The Utah Animal Rights Coalition has tried unsuccessfully to dissuade Nordstrom from carrying Canada Goose jackets, which use fur from coyotes. The animals can suffer for days after being caught in steel traps before trappers kill them. It's not pretty. "Mothers desperate to get back to their pups have even been known to try to chew off their legs," the Facebook page for the Anti-Fur Protest at City Creek Nordstrom says. Signs and leaflets will be provided. Nordstrom at City Creek, 55 S. West Temple, Friday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2QKjxq3

CHANGE A MIND

The world we live in is increasingly polarized, and it's not likely to change soon unless you change first. At Civil Talk: How to Make an Impact, you hear how it all comes down to communication skills. "Civil Talk teaches community members how to improve their communications to make a difference on issues they care about—including how to disagree and have civil political conversations; how words, messengers, and advocacy style matter; and how to communicate with elected officials," the event's website says. If you can reach policymakers and get them to listen, you can make a difference. A panel discussion will help you identify the various levels of government and how to change minds through community advocacy. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Monday, Dec. 2, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2OaD0yE

HISTORIC TEARDOWN

Yeah, this is what we need—another skyscraper downtown. Lame duck Mayor Jackie Biskupski signed off on an agreement that will bring down the historic Utah Theater and build a high-rise—pinkies-crossed—with a "sizeable" amount of affordable housing. So now is the time to mourn the loss of any historic sensibilities. The Story of the Utah Theater will help you understand the history behind this Salt Lake landmark. David Amott of Preservation Utah reports on the advocacy group's efforts in 2019, its victories and challenges. While some people are still protesting the plan to demolish the theater, the city seems to be plowing ahead. Memorial House, Memory Grove Park, 300 N. Canyon Road, 801-533-0858, Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Oc6Anr