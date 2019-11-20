Citizen Revolt: Nov. 21 

click to enlarge

JUST SAY NO TO TAX 'REFORM'

Are you worried about raising the tax on groceries? How about throwing education funding to the wind? These and other important tax questions will be answered—theoretically—at the Republicans' special public hearing with the Tax Restructuring Tax Force. Don't be afraid if you're not a Republican. They insist they are here for the entire state and that all this shuffling around of what to tax and why is for your own good. Join Democrats from throughout the state at the Utah Deserves Better Public Hearing to learn more. And don't forget to email/text/or call your legislators (find them at le.utah.gov by clicking on "My Legislators") to find out where they stand. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, West House Building, Room 30, Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2NPQWOt

POLARIZATION IN POLITICS

Just in time, you can learn how to preserve Thanksgiving dinner harmony—even if you've invited relatives of opposing political persuasions. Polarization and Incivility in American Politics: Is Congressional Gridlock Affecting U.S. State Legislatures? seeks to explain the connection between the gridlock in Congress and what's happening in your state Legislature. Every time Congress passes on an issue, it ends up as a state problem—not always resolved in the people's favor. You will hear from Nicholas Lovrich and Francis Benjamin, both professors at Washington State University; Christopher Simon, a political science professor at the University of Utah; lobbyist and former legislator Frank Pignanelli; and Jennifer Seelig of the Salt Lake City Mayor's Office. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Monday Nov. 25, noon-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/33OWzBW

FREE THE PORT PROTESTERS

More than 20 people have been arrested and charged with "crimes" after protesting plans to create an inland port on the polluted west side of Salt Lake City. If you believe the port's a bad idea and that demonstrators have been unfairly charged, join Drop the Charges! Support the Inland Port Defendants! against what organizers call a blatant act of political repression. "This port threatens our environment, our communities and marginalized people in Salt Lake and beyond," the event's Facebook page says. Scott Matheson Courthouse, 450 S. State, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8-10 a.m., free, bit.ly/2XrS1iN